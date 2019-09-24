Etsy Announces Winners Of First-Ever Global Design Awards

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, today announced the winners of the first-ever, global Etsy Design Awards with sellers from the UK, US, Greece and Israel taking the top prizes in the search for the best of Etsy.

Grand Prize Winner: Interactive, Magnetic Dino Wallpaper by Sian Zeng

London-based designer Sian Zeng secured the $15,000 Grand Prize with her interactive magnetic wallpaper Combining fairytale-inspired, hand-drawn illustrations with an inventive magnetic lining, Sian's best-selling dinosaur wallpaper wow'ed the celebrity panel of judges. Teamed with an array of playful, moveable magnets, the magnetized wallpaper allows children and adults alike to bring their imaginations to life on the walls of their home.

Inventive Decor Winner: 'The Sling' walnut and leather chair by Justin Nelson of Fernweh Woodworking

The Sling Chair is the first that Oregon-based, former Marine and self-taught woodworker, Justin Nelson, ever created. The frame of this made-to-order chair is hand-shaped from high-quality American Walnut and hand-stitched leather.

Signature Style Winner: 'Rainbows and Butterflies' coat by Molly Goodall of Little Goodall

Frustrated when her two year old refused to wear his hood during winter, Texas-based Molly Goodall created a felt lion coat to inspire him to do so. It was an immediate hit, prompting Molly to launch Little Goodall and create an array of whimsical children's pieces--including her playful 'Rainbows and Butterflies' coat, designed to help children bring a pop of color to the world.

Earth-Friendly Winner: Upcycled interchangeable slides by Vicky Moudilou and Stam Guinis of Eating The Goober

Made from discarded car tires and upcycled fabric, Greek couple Vicky Moudilou and Stam Guinis designed these slide sandals with interchangeable 'upper' straps in over 30 design. Reflecting the couple's commitment to environmentally conscious fashion, with one pair of slides, you can update your look without compromising sustainability, style or wardrobe space.

Festive Celebrations Winner: Papercut wedding vow art by Naomi Shiek of Woodland Papercuts

A modern take on the traditional Jewish wedding ketubah, this custom papercut wedding vow art is intricately designed and cut completely by hand by Israeli illustrator and paper artist Naomi Shiek. Newlywed customers around the world of every faith commission Naomi to create designs to showcase their vows, meaningful texts or wedding contracts, providing them with a beautiful heirloom to cherish forever.

Creative Collaborations Winner: Custom mid-century doghouse by Alejandro and Sara Pijuán of Pijuán Design Workshop

Architects Alejandro and Sara Pijuán are the creative brains behind the remarkable mid-century inspired pet furniture. Each doghouse is customized to suit the needs of their four-legged clients and their owners, made to order in the garage of the couple's Los Angeles home.



"The creative heart of Etsy has always been our community of the most talented craftspeople and curators and with these awards we set out to find and recognize the very best of Etsy," said Etsy Trend Expert and Etsy Design Awards judge Dayna Isom Johnson. "The Etsies have brought to life not only our global sellers' commitment to their passion but a new level of breathtaking ingenuity and design well beyond our wildest dreams."

The Etsy Design Awards winners were selected by an expert panel of internationally recognized tastemakers and entrepreneurs; writer and actor Dan Levy, style expert Joe Zee, author & artist Garance Doré, interior designer Sophie Robinson, décor expert Holly Becker, fashion designer Anavila Misra and Etsy's own Dayna Isom Johnson. Winners were chosen based on quality, creativity, utility, "wow" factor, personal story and branding of their entry.

To explore all this year's Etsy Design Awards winners visit etsy.com/featured/etsydesignawardswinners

