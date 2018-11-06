Etsy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

"By making Etsy a great destination for holiday shopping, we delivered strong fourth quarter results to end an excellent year," said Josh Silverman, Etsy, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. "On a currency-neutral basis, 2018 gross merchandise sales grew 20.4% to $3.9 billion for the year, revenue was up 36.8% to $603.7 million for the year, and we improved our margins. We kept our focus on improving search and discovery, building trust in the marketplace, expanding our marketing channels, and investing in services that fuel our sellers' success."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Summary (in thousands except percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

% Growth (Decline) Y/Y

Year Ended December 31,

% Growth (Decline) Y/Y

2018

2017



2018

2017

























GMS $ 1,246,472



$ 1,019,452



22.3 %

$ 3,931,745



$ 3,253,609



20.8 % Revenue $ 200,028



$ 136,268



46.8 %

$ 603,693



$ 441,231



36.8 % Marketplace revenue $ 150,540



$ 102,261



47.2 %

$ 440,740



$ 326,076



35.2 % Services revenue $ 48,622



$ 34,309



41.7 %

$ 158,928



$ 111,869



42.1 % Net income $ 41,251



$ 44,750



(7.8) %

$ 77,491



$ 81,800



(5.3) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,359



$ 34,822



47.5 %

$ 139,510



$ 80,009



74.4 %























Active sellers 2,115



1,933



9.4 %

2,115



1,933



9.4 % Active buyers 39,447



33,364



18.2 %

39,447



33,364



18.2 % Percent mobile GMS 56 %

52 %

400 bps

55 %

51 %

400 bps Percent international GMS 36 %

33 %

300 bps

35 %

33 %

200 bps

For information about how we define our metrics, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, except for Marketplace revenue and Services revenue, which are described below.

"Our strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 reflect the successful execution of our product, engineering, and marketing efforts during the period," said Rachel Glaser, Etsy, Inc. Chief Financial Officer. "We grew and strengthened our business, returned capital to stockholders, and finished the year in a strong cash position enabling continued growth investments."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Operational Results

We delivered a strong holiday shopping period in the fourth quarter. In particular, GMS from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, the five key shopping days, was up 30% compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by product launches, marketing, and improved landing page experiences. Among other initiatives, we improved the browsing experience by utilizing discovery badges that guide buyers throughout the marketplace and through the Etsy Gift Finder, which enabled buyers to find unique items based on personalized inputs.

International GMS was 36% of overall GMS, and increased 32% year-over-year on a currency-neutral basis, driven by GMS between U.S. buyers and international sellers and by our fastest growing international trade route, international domestic, which is GMS generated between a non-U.S. buyer and a non-U.S. seller both in the same country. Within the international domestic trade route, the United Kingdom , one of our six core markets, reached record GMS levels during the quarter.

, one of our six core markets, reached record GMS levels during the quarter. Shipping incentives and seller education led to a meaningful improvement in the number of items with competitive shipping prices and practices. During the holiday shopping period, nearly 80% of items were available to ship domestically at competitive prices, and 33% of those items were available to ship for free.

Active buyers grew 18.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, and trailing twelve-month GMS per active buyer accelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter. Active sellers grew 9.4% year-over-year.

We continued to experiment with new marketing channels, including running our first ever national television campaign and other off-line advertising. Preliminary results were encouraging as visits and brand awareness both showed signs of improvement.

GMS from paid channels was 20% of overall GMS in the fourth quarter of 2018, expanding 400 bps year-over-year, and up 55% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Year-over-year aggregate conversion rate increased for the fifth consecutive quarter led by strong performance across all three platforms: desktop, mobile web, and mobile app. For relative performance, in the fourth quarter of 2018, our mobile web conversion rate was about half the conversion rate on desktop, and the conversion rate on mobile app was about the same as the desktop conversion rate.

We expanded Promoted Listings inventory across all devices as demand for prominent placement in the Etsy marketplace continued to exceed supply. In addition to expanding inventory, we focused on increasing utilization of our sellers' budgets and improving algorithms to drive seller return and conversion rate.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue was $200.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up 46.8% year-over-year, driven by growth in both Marketplace and Services revenue.

for the fourth quarter of 2018, up 46.8% year-over-year, driven by growth in both Marketplace and Services revenue. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $142.9 million , up 55.3% year-over-year, and gross margin was 71.4%, up 390 basis points compared with 67.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

, up 55.3% year-over-year, and gross margin was 71.4%, up 390 basis points compared with 67.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Total operating expenses were $113.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 53.8% year-over-year. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by digital marketing focused on driving GMS growth, and additional expense in connection with certain employee departures, including stock-based compensation expense, impacting product development.

in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 53.8% year-over-year. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by digital marketing focused on driving GMS growth, and additional expense in connection with certain employee departures, including stock-based compensation expense, impacting product development. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $41.3 million , with diluted earnings per share of $0.32 , which benefited from the release of a valuation allowance in our foreign jurisdictions.

, with diluted earnings per share of , which benefited from the release of a valuation allowance in our foreign jurisdictions. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $51.4 million and grew 47.5% year-over-year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue) was 25.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 10 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA performance was driven primarily by revenue growth related to changes in the Company's pricing model.

and grew 47.5% year-over-year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue) was 25.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 10 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA performance was driven primarily by revenue growth related to changes in the Company's pricing model. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $624.3 million as of December 31, 2018 . Under the stock repurchase program announced in November 2018 , Etsy repurchased an aggregate of approximately $45 million , or 916,083 shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2018.

2019 Financial Guidance

We are issuing 2019 guidance for GMS, revenue growth, and Adjusted EBITDA margin.





2019 Guidance GMS Year-Over-Year Growth

17-20%



~$4.6B - $4.7B Revenue Year-Over-Year Growth

29-32%



~$779M - $797M Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

23-25%



~$181M - $197M

* Assumes the midpoint of our revenue guidance.

For a summary of the key items that we expect to impact our guidance, please read our Q4 investor presentation that is available on Etsy's investor relations website, investors.etsy.com.

Etsy is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for net income margin for 2019 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating certain items that are excluded from non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, including, for example, provision or benefit for income taxes and foreign exchange gain or loss, the effect of which may be significant.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Etsy will host a webcast to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET today. To access the live webcast and accompanying slide deck, please visit the Etsy Investor Relations website, investors.etsy.com, and go to the Investor Events section. To join the call by phone, please dial 1-855-852-1946 (toll free) or 1-720-634-2903 (toll) and use the passcode 1559518. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call, or by dialing (toll free) 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (toll) with the passcode 1559518 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight through March 11, 2019.

Etsy Investor Day Information

As previously announced, Etsy's Investor Day will be held on March 7, 2019. Key members of Etsy's leadership team will host a series of presentations beginning at 9:00AM Eastern Time until 12:30PM Eastern Time. Webcast registration is open and can be found on the Investor Events section of our Investor Relations website, investors.etsy.com.

The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.etsy.com. Space for the event is limited and, therefore, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. is the global two-sided marketplace for unique and creative goods. Our mission is to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people around the world. We connect millions of buyers and sellers from nearly every country in the world. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@etsy.com



Gabriel Ratcliff, Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

ir@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kelly Clausen, Director, Corporate Communications

press@etsy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the impact of our financial guidance and key drivers thereof. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," or similar expressions and the negatives of those words.

Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include: (1) the fluctuation of our quarterly operating results; (2) our ability to implement our business strategy; (3) our ability to attract and retain an active and engaged community of Etsy sellers and Etsy buyers; (4) our history of operating losses; (5) macroeconomic events that are outside of our control; (6) our ability to recruit and retain employees; (7) the importance to our success of the trustworthiness of our marketplace and the connections within our community; (8) our ability to enhance our current offerings and develop new offerings to respond to the changing needs of Etsy sellers and Etsy buyers; (9) the effectiveness of our marketing efforts; (10) the effectiveness of our mobile solutions for Etsy sellers and Etsy buyers; (11) our ability to expand our business in our core geographic markets; (12) regulation in the area of privacy and protection of user data; (13) our dependence on third-party payment providers; and (14) the potential misuse or disclosure of sensitive information about members of our community and the potential for cyber-attacks. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur.

Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Etsy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands; unaudited)



As of December 31,

2018

2017







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 366,985



$ 315,442

Short-term investments 257,302



25,108

Accounts receivable, net 12,244



33,677

Prepaid and other current assets 22,686



20,379

Funds receivable and seller accounts 21,072



44,658

Total current assets 680,289



439,264

Restricted cash 5,341



5,341

Property and equipment, net 120,179



117,617

Goodwill 37,482



38,541

Intangible assets, net 34,589



4,100

Deferred tax assets 23,464



159

Other assets 507



561

Total assets $ 901,851



$ 605,583

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 26,545



$ 13,622

Accrued expenses 49,158



28,743

Capital lease obligations—current 3,884



5,798

Funds payable and amounts due to sellers 21,072



44,658

Deferred revenue 7,478



6,262

Other current liabilities 3,925



3,394

Total current liabilities 112,062



102,477

Capital lease obligations—net of current portion 2,095



4,115

Deferred tax liabilities 30,455



23,786

Facility financing obligation 59,991



60,049

Long-term debt, net 276,486



—

Other liabilities 19,864



18,262

Total liabilities 500,953



208,689

Total stockholders' equity 400,898



396,894

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 901,851



$ 605,583



Etsy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except share and per share amounts; unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Revenue $ 200,028



$ 136,268



$ 603,693



$ 441,231

Cost of revenue 57,111



44,220



190,762



150,986

Gross profit 142,917



92,048



412,931



290,245

Operating expenses:













Marketing 63,362



34,590



158,013



109,085

Product development 28,542



17,788



97,249



74,616

General and administrative 21,524



18,218



82,883



91,486

Asset impairment charges —



3,162



—



3,162

Total operating expenses 113,428



73,758



338,145



278,349

Income from operations 29,489



18,290



74,786



11,896

Other (expense) income, net (6,613)



(24)



(19,708)



20,369

Income before income taxes 22,876



18,266



55,078



32,265

Benefit for income taxes 18,375



26,484



22,413



49,535

Net income $ 41,251



$ 44,750



$ 77,491



$ 81,800

Net income per share attributed to common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.34



$ 0.37



$ 0.64



$ 0.69

Diluted $ 0.32



$ 0.36



$ 0.61



$ 0.68

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 120,192,912



121,586,991



120,146,076



118,538,687

Diluted 129,012,508



124,818,322



127,084,785



122,267,673



Etsy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands; unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 77,491



$ 81,800

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation expense 34,477



22,655

Stock-based compensation expense—acquisitions 3,754



3,904

Depreciation and amortization expense 26,742



27,197

Bad debt expense 4,124



2,497

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5,997



(27,424)

Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,191



463

Non-cash interest expense 10,968



3,117

Interest on marketable securities (2,887)



426

Loss on disposal of assets 136



520

Asset impairment charges —



3,162

Deferred income taxes (22,414)



(49,535)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 59,346



319

Net cash provided by operating activities 198,925



69,101

Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for asset acquisition and intangible assets (35,494)



—

Purchases of property and equipment (1,019)



(3,948)

Development of internal-use software (19,537)



(9,208)

Purchases of marketable securities (514,286)



(62,348)

Sales of marketable securities 284,943



137,340

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (285,393)



61,836

Cash flows from financing activities





Payment of tax obligations on vested equity awards (24,065)



(6,417)

Repurchase of stock (134,647)



(10,301)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 18,253



33,838

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 345,000



—

Payment of debt issuance costs (9,962)



—

Purchase of capped call (34,224)



—

Payments on capital lease obligations (6,057)



(7,798)

Payments on facility financing obligation (10,164)



(5,883)

Other financing, net (128)



3,116

Net cash provided by financing activities 144,006



6,555

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,995)



(3,642)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 51,543



133,850

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 320,783



186,933

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 372,326



$ 320,783



We revised the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2017 to correct the presentation of the effect of exchange rate changes on cash. This revision resulted in an increase (decrease) of $1.7 million in cash flows from operating activities, $3.1 million in cash flows from financing activities, and $(4.8) million in effect of exchange rate changes on cash in the year ended December 31, 2017. This revision did not impact the Consolidated Statement of Operations or the Consolidated Balance Sheet. We have concluded that the effect of this revision was not material to any of our previously issued financial statements.

Revenue Categories

In connection with the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606—Revenue from Contracts with Customers, we renamed our revenue categories Marketplace and Services revenue. Marketplace revenue represents the fees we charge sellers to list items in the marketplace, the fees we charge for transactions between buyers and sellers, and the use of Etsy Payments by our sellers to process payments. Services revenue, formerly called Seller Services revenue, is derived from the optional services we provide to our sellers, which include Promoted Listings, Etsy Shipping Labels, Pattern, and Etsy Plus. Revenue from Etsy Payments, our payments processing product, formerly included in Services revenue, is now included in Marketplace revenue because Etsy Payments is required to be used by Etsy sellers in the countries where it is available. All numbers presented in this press release reflect this reclassification.

The following table provides our Marketplace and Services revenue for 2017 under our previous and current presentation:



Quarter-to-Date Period Ended

Year-to-Date Period Ended

Previous Presentation

Updated Presentation

Previous Presentation

Updated Presentation

Marketplace

Revenue

Services

Revenue

Marketplace

Revenue

Services

Revenue

Marketplace

Revenue

Services

Revenue

Marketplace

Revenue

Services

Revenue

































(in thousands) December 31, 2017 $ 54,251



$ 82,319



$ 102,261



$ 34,309



$ 179,492



$ 258,453



$ 326,076



$ 111,869

September 30, 2017 42,413



63,371



77,808



27,976



125,241



176,134



223,815



77,560

June 30, 2017 42,069



58,816



75,445



25,440



82,828



112,763



146,007



49,584

March 31, 2017 40,759



53,947



70,562



24,144



40,759



53,947



70,562



24,144



Currency-Neutral GMS Growth

We calculate currency-neutral GMS growth by translating current period GMS for goods sold that were listed in non-U.S. dollar currencies into U.S. dollars using prior year foreign currency exchange rates.

As reported and currency-neutral GMS growth for the periods presented below is as follows:



Quarter-to-Date Period Ended

Year-to-Date Period Ended

As Reported

Currency-

Neutral

FX Impact

As Reported

Currency-

Neutral

FX Impact December 31, 2018 22.3 %

23.1 %

(0.8) %

20.8 %

20.4 %

0.4 % September 30, 2018 20.4 %

20.8 %

(0.4) %

20.2 %

19.2 %

1.0 % June 30, 2018 20.4 %

19.3 %

1.1 %

20.1 %

18.5 %

1.6 % March 31, 2018 19.8 %

17.6 %

2.2 %

19.8 %

17.6 %

2.2 % December 31, 2017 17.8 %

16.5 %

1.3 %

14.5 %

14.3 %

0.2 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In this press release, we provide Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income adjusted to exclude: interest and other non-operating expense, net; benefit for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; foreign exchange loss (gain); restructuring and other exit costs (income); and asset impairment charges. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure follows.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance and trends, allocate internal resources, prepare and approve our annual budget, develop short- and long-term operating plans, determine incentive compensation, and assess the health of our business. As our Adjusted EBITDA increases, we are able to invest more in our platform.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business as it removes the impact of certain non-cash items and certain variable charges.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect other non-operating expenses, net of other non-operating income, including net interest expense;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the impact of foreign exchange loss (gain);

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the impact of restructuring and other exit costs (income);

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the impact of asset impairment charges; and

other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

















(in thousands) Net income $ 41,251



$ 44,750



$ 77,491



$ 81,800

Excluding:













Interest and other non-operating expense, net (1) 3,099



2,177



13,221



8,736

Benefit for income taxes (18,375)



(26,484)



(22,413)



(49,535)

Depreciation and amortization (1) 7,626



6,577



26,742



27,197

Stock-based compensation expense (2) 12,648



5,197



34,477



19,953

Stock-based compensation expense—acquisitions (2) 1,596



725



3,754



3,904

Foreign exchange loss (gain) (3) 3,514



(2,153)



6,487



(29,105)

Restructuring and other exit costs (income) (4) —



871



(249)



13,897

Asset impairment charges (5) —



3,162



—



3,162

Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,359



$ 34,822



$ 139,510



$ 80,009



(1) Included in interest and depreciation expense amounts above, are interest and depreciation expense related to our headquarters under build-to-suit accounting requirements, which commenced in May 2016. In the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 those amounts are as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

















(in thousands) Interest expense $ 2,248



$ 2,248



$ 8,996



$ 9,000

Depreciation 819



819



3,276



3,276



(2) $0.1 million and $2.7 million of restructuring-related stock-based compensation expense has been excluded from the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively, and is included in total restructuring and other exit costs (income) below. See note (4). Total stock-based compensation expense included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations is as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

















(in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 990



$ 508



$ 3,357



$ 1,739

Marketing 688



514



2,507



1,933

Product development 9,873



2,021



21,234



8,274

General and administrative 2,693



2,948



11,133



14,613

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 14,244



$ 5,991



$ 38,231



$ 26,559



(3) The changes in foreign exchange loss (gain) is primarily driven by U.S. Dollar to Euro exchange rate fluctuations on our intercompany and other non-functional currency balances.

(4) Total restructuring and other exit costs (income) included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations are as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

















(in thousands) Cost of revenue $ —



$ 39



$ (19)



$ 738

Marketing —



264



(82)



2,950

Product development —



52



(110)



3,232

General and administrative —



516



(38)



6,977

Total restructuring and other exit costs (income) $ —



$ 871



$ (249)



$ 13,897



(5) In the fourth quarter of 2017, we made the decision to discontinue certain product offerings, including Etsy Studio and Etsy Manufacturing, which resulted in the recognition of a $3.2 million impairment charge to write the related capitalized web development and internal-use software assets down to zero. This decision was based on our strategy to focus on the growth of the Etsy.com marketplace.

