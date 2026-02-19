Etsy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Etsy marketplace returns to slight GMS growth in Q4 25; expects GMS growth in FY 2026

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NYSE: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"Our clear strategic focus and solid execution are driving progress on the journey to bring the Etsy marketplace back to sustained growth," said Kruti Patel Goyal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Etsy, Inc. "What sets Etsy apart is not just what we sell, but who we're built for: buyers seeking something personal and sellers bringing creativity to life. By strengthening how we connect the right people with the right items at the right moments, we see a meaningful opportunity to grow relevance, engagement, and market share over time, while continuing to deliver long-term value to all of our stakeholders."

Fourth quarter 2025 performance highlights include:

Consolidated results: Etsy completed the sale of Reverb on June 2, 2025. Note that on an 'as reported' basis, all year-over-year consolidated performance comparisons were impacted by this transaction.

GMS was $3,592.6 million, up 2.4% year-over-year and 1.3% on a currency-neutral basis, excluding Reverb from the prior-year period. On an as reported basis, including Reverb's fourth quarter 2024 GMS of $228.3 million, consolidated GMS was down 3.8% year-over-year.

Revenue was $881.6 million, up 6.6% year-over-year, excluding Reverb from the prior-year period. On an as reported basis, including Reverb's fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $24.9 million, consolidated revenue was up 3.5% year-over-year.

Take rate was 24.5%. Growth in revenue was primarily driven by continued strong consolidated on-site ads performance.

Net income was $110.7 million, down $19.2 million year-over-year, reflecting a non-cash foreign exchange gain of $19.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, with no comparable gain in the fourth quarter of 2025. Consolidated net income margin was 12.6% and diluted net income per share was $0.92.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $222.5 million, with consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25.2%.

Etsy ended the fourth quarter with $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments. Under Etsy's stock repurchase program, during the fourth quarter of 2025, Etsy repurchased an aggregate of approximately $133 million, or 2.3 million shares, of its common stock.

Etsy marketplace performance highlights:

GMS was $3,292.9 million, up 0.1% year-over-year and down 1.0% on a currency-neutral basis.

GMS transacted on the Etsy app grew 6.6% year-over-year, and represented approximately 46% of GMS.

Active sellers totaled 5.6 million, a 1.5% year-over-year decrease, but up modestly on a sequential basis with retention of prior year active sellers inflecting positively in the quarter.

Active buyers totaled 86.5 million, down 3.4% year-over-year, and nearly flat sequentially, with modest sequential growth in U.S. buyers.

During the quarter, Etsy acquired 6.8 million new buyers and reactivated 10.4 million buyers, representing 17.2 million gross buyer additions, a 2.7% increase from the prior year. Additionally, at quarter end our trailing twelve month count of habitual buyers was 5.9 million.

GMS per active buyer on a trailing twelve month basis was $121, down 0.5% year-over-year. This metric improved sequentially, and the year-over-year decline moderated.

Based on Consumer Edge data, during the quarter we outperformed peers in half of our top six categories, and Etsy's Home and Living category grew year-over-year. Impactful programs during the quarter included our curated gifts ideas and Cyber deals.

Key product and marketing initiatives in the fourth quarter included: Strengthening owned marketing channels, with email and push clicks up more than 25% year-over-year, while send volume stayed disciplined. Expanding our third-party shipping partner program into five new markets - Bulgaria, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, and Ukraine - with a mix of trusted and new logistics partners to improve cross-border shipping, delivery reliability, and Delivery Duties Paid coverage for sellers. In addition to our previously announced integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT Instant Checkout , in January of 2026, we announced agentic shopping partnerships with Google and Microsoft that allow their signed-in U.S. users to purchase select Etsy items directly within AI-powered experiences like AI Mode in Google Search, the Gemini app, and Copilot Checkout, making it more seamless to purchase our sellers' unique items at the moment shoppers move from inspiration to intent. We also announced an agentic payments partnership with Stripe that allows Etsy to accept agentic payments from multiple platforms via a single integration.



Depop marketplace performance highlights:

GMS was $299.7 million, up 37.2% year-over-year on a currency-neutral basis, driven primarily by continued strength in the United States. U.S. buyer GMS grew 60.2% year-over-year, with strong momentum in December driven by improved sign-ups and new buyer contribution. Depop's largest-ever brand marketing campaign in the United States contributed to this strong performance.

Product enhancements to recommendations and search drove meaningful lifts in purchases and conversion.

Depop active sellers totaled 3.2 million, a 41.1% increase year-over-year; active buyers were up 37.7% to 7.0 million.

"We ended the year with solid results, in-line with or better than our expectations," said Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer. "Fourth quarter consolidated GMS was $3.6 billion, up 2.4% year-over-year excluding Reverb from the prior-year period. Etsy marketplace GMS grew slightly year-over-year, driven by the impact of our near-term priorities as well as some benefit from foreign exchange rates and competitive spending patterns in certain marketing channels. We saw stabilization and some improvement in our key customer metrics, including moderation in active buyer declines, sequential stabilization in trailing twelve month GMS per active buyer, growth in total gross buyer additions, and sequential growth alongside higher retention of active sellers. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $222 million, representing a consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2%, with the core Etsy marketplace hitting our highest Adjusted EBITDA margin level of 2025, at approximately 30%."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)

The financial results of Reverb have been included in our consolidated financial results until June 2, 2025 (the date of sale), except as noted in footnote (3) to the table below. The financial measures and key operating metrics we use are:



Three Months Ended December 31, % (Decline) Growth Y/Y Year Ended December 31, % (Decline) Growth Y/Y

2025 2024 2025 2024 GMS (1) $ 3,592,650 $ 3,735,942 (3.8) % $ 11,916,900 $ 12,586,952 (5.3) % Revenue $ 881,636 $ 852,162 3.5 % $ 2,883,501 $ 2,808,332 2.7 % Revenue take rate (2) 24.5 % 22.8 % 170 bps 24.2 % 22.3 % 190 bps Marketplace revenue $ 612,442 $ 607,310 0.8 % $ 2,007,164 $ 2,020,744 (0.7) % Services revenue $ 269,194 $ 244,852 9.9 % $ 876,337 $ 787,588 11.3 % Gross profit $ 644,090 $ 634,471 1.5 % $ 2,065,701 $ 2,033,778 1.6 % Operating expenses $ 514,693 $ 479,339 7.4 % $ 1,799,491 $ 1,653,570 8.8 % Net income $ 110,735 $ 129,906 (14.8) % $ 162,982 $ 303,281 (46.3) % Net income margin 12.6 % 15.2 % (260) bps 5.7 % 10.8 % (510) bps Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 222,461 $ 250,641 (11.2) % $ 734,511 $ 781,538 (6.0) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 25.2 % 29.4 % (420) bps 25.5 % 27.8 % (230) bps Net cash provided by operating activities - trailing twelve months $ 693,414 $ 752,469 (7.8) % $ 693,414 $ 752,469 (7.8) % Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) - trailing twelve months $ 638,750 $ 708,971 (9.9) % $ 638,750 $ 708,971 (9.9) %













Active sellers (3) 8,762 8,134 7.7 % 8,762 8,134 7.7 % Active buyers (3) 93,539 95,459 (2.0) % 93,539 95,459 (2.0) %





(1) GMS for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes Etsy marketplace GMS of $10,460.7 million, Depop GMS of $1,074.9 million, and Reverb GMS of $381.3 million. (2) Revenue take rate is revenue divided by GMS. (3) Reverb active buyer and seller metrics are reflected in the 2024 periods presented and excluded from the 2025 periods presented following the completion of its sale.

Definitive Agreement to sell Depop to eBay

We announced yesterday that we have entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to sell Depop to eBay Inc. for $1.2 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments as set forth in the Purchase Agreement. The sale is currently expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to certain closing conditions as set forth in the Purchase Agreement. Etsy will continue to own and operate Depop through such time as the transaction is completed, with Depop's financial results classified as discontinued operations on Etsy's consolidated financial statements for both current and prior periods beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Consolidated First Quarter 2026 Guidance and Full Year Commentary

With the anticipated sale of Depop, which will be classified as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of 2026 and presented separately in our financials— our guidance reflects continuing operations only, or the core Etsy marketplace.



Q1 26 Guidance FY 26 Commentary GMS $2.38B to $2.43B We currently expect slight year-over-year growth in GMS, with positive year-over-year comparisons in each quarter of 2026 Take Rate ~25.5% Roughly consistent with Q1 26 guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin ~28-30% Roughly consistent with Q1 26 guidance

Please note that our guidance assumes currency exchange rates remain unchanged at current levels.

Commenting on the 2026 outlook, Baker added, "As we enter 2026, we have a focused set of product and marketing initiatives in flight and several early indicators of progress, and we expect that the full impact of these will take time to translate into long-term sustainable growth. Looking beyond the first quarter, with a singular focus on the Etsy business, growing confidence in our operating priorities, and ongoing stabilization in customer metrics, we feel comfortable providing high level commentary for the year. We've improved the Etsy marketplace's annual GMS performance over the last two years, and we expect to further improve our performance this year - achieving slight growth for the full year, with positive year-over-year comparisons in every quarter."

With respect to our expectations under "Consolidated First Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance" above, reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from Adjusted EBITDA; in particular, stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, foreign exchange (gain) loss, interest and other non-operating income, net, provision for income taxes, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate structure-related expenses, and other non-recurring expenses.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Etsy will host a video webcast conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, which will be live-streamed via the Company's Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the Events section. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, for at least three months thereafter.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc. also owns fashion resale marketplace Depop. Our marketplaces operate independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Etsy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands; unaudited)

As of December 31,

2025 2024 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,395,836 $ 811,178 Short-term investments 224,088 228,322 Accounts receivable, net 8,690 8,702 Prepaid and other current assets 127,367 89,931 Funds receivable and seller accounts 205,002 189,558 Total current assets 1,960,983 1,327,691 Restricted cash 8,524 — Property and equipment, net 229,197 236,706 Goodwill 38,067 137,089 Intangible assets, net 297,352 413,898 Deferred tax assets 119,310 145,630 Long-term investments 134,376 111,725 Other assets 39,445 45,043 Total assets $ 2,827,254 $ 2,417,782 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 28,810 $ 25,979 Accrued expenses 393,015 374,947 Short-term debt, net 649,008 — Funds payable and amounts due to sellers 205,002 189,558 Deferred revenue 27,049 19,213 Other current liabilities 60,735 55,416 Total current liabilities 1,363,619 665,113 Finance lease obligations—net of current portion 93,482 93,482 Deferred tax liabilities 8,808 7,957 Long-term debt, net 2,333,230 2,288,083 Other liabilities 126,210 122,013 Total liabilities 3,925,349 3,176,648 Total stockholders' deficit (1,098,095) (758,866) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,827,254 $ 2,417,782

Etsy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 881,636 $ 852,162 $ 2,883,501 $ 2,808,332 Cost of revenue 237,546 217,691 817,800 774,554 Gross profit 644,090 634,471 2,065,701 2,033,778 Operating expenses:







Marketing 305,875 285,165 914,830 856,565 Product development 114,442 111,466 450,192 443,056 General and administrative 94,376 82,708 332,766 353,949 Asset impairment charges — — 101,703 — Total operating expenses 514,693 479,339 1,799,491 1,653,570 Income from operations 129,397 155,132 266,210 380,208 Other income (expense), net 7,356 23,201 (19,545) 30,567 Income before income taxes 136,753 178,333 246,665 410,775 Provision for income taxes (26,018) (48,427) (83,683) (107,494) Net income $ 110,735 $ 129,906 $ 162,982 $ 303,281 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:







Basic $ 1.13 $ 1.17 $ 1.59 $ 2.64 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 1.03 $ 1.39 $ 2.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic 98,213 110,630 102,356 114,944 Diluted 123,541 127,245 124,114 131,721

Etsy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands; unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 162,982 $ 303,281 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Stock-based compensation expense 244,745 282,847 Depreciation and amortization expense 101,845 108,074 Provision for expected credit losses 9,006 11,950 Deferred provision (benefit) for income taxes 39,215 (14,445) Asset impairment charges 101,703 — Other non-cash expense (income), net 34,610 (18,962) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of sale of business (692) 79,724 Net cash provided by operating activities 693,414 752,469 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (15,386) (14,208) Website and app development (39,278) (29,290) Purchases of investments (326,582) (330,763) Sales and maturities of investments 312,842 321,160 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash 100,485 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 32,081 (53,101) Cash flows from financing activities



Payment of tax obligations on vested equity awards (75,220) (61,588) Repurchase of stock (776,899) (723,899) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 17,667 3,907 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 700,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs (11,339) — Payments on finance lease obligations (6,162) (6,091) Other financing, net (17,922) 503 Net cash used in financing activities (169,875) (787,168) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 37,562 (15,345) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 593,182 (103,145) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 811,178 914,323 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,404,360 $ 811,178

Currency-Neutral GMS Growth

We calculate currency-neutral GMS growth by translating current period GMS for goods sold that were listed in non-U.S. dollar currencies into U.S. dollars using prior year foreign currency exchange rates.

As reported and currency-neutral GMS decline for the periods presented below is as follows:



Quarter-to-Date Period Ended Year-to-Date Period Ended

As Reported Currency- Neutral FX Impact As Reported Currency- Neutral FX Impact December 31, 2025 (3.8) % (4.9) % 1.1 % (5.3) % (5.8) % 0.5 % December 31, 2024 (6.8) % (6.9) % 0.1 % (4.4) % (4.5) % 0.1 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and the Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 110,735 $ 129,906 $ 162,982 $ 303,281 Excluding:







Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes (1) 66,267 68,155 252,986 282,847 Depreciation and amortization 24,894 26,402 101,845 108,074 Provision for income taxes 26,018 48,427 83,683 107,494 Interest and other non-operating income, net (6,419) (4,111) (23,940) (17,176) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (133) (19,090) 40,428 (13,391) Asset impairment charge — — 101,703 — Acquisition, divestiture, and corporate structure-related expenses 8 43 7,156 1,478 Loss on sale of business — — 5,097 — Restructuring and other exit costs 1,091 909 2,571 2,807 Retroactive non-income tax expense (2) — — — 6,124 Adjusted EBITDA $ 222,461 $ 250,641 $ 734,511 $ 781,538 Divided by







Revenue $ 881,636 $ 852,162 $ 2,883,501 $ 2,808,332 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.2 % 29.4 % 25.5 % 27.8 %



(1) Stock-based compensation expense included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented below is as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 6,617 $ 8,071 $ 28,004 $ 32,575 Marketing 4,292 5,499 14,572 23,508 Product development 36,066 35,996 136,345 144,549 General and administrative 17,147 18,589 66,591 82,215 Stock-based compensation expense $ 64,122 $ 68,155 $ 245,512 $ 282,847





(2) Retroactive non-income tax expense related to the digital services tax legislation in Canada, which was enacted on June 28, 2024 retroactive to January 1, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 693,414 $ 752,469 Purchases of property and equipment (15,386) (14,208) Website and app development (39,278) (29,290) Free cash flow $ 638,750 $ 708,971

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.