Etsy Names Ryan Scott Chief Marketing Officer

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, has named Ryan Scott Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 24, 2019. Formerly CMO of Slice, the leading digital marketplace for pizza ordering, Scott has nearly two decades of marketing and e-commerce experience, including leadership roles at Grubhub (Seamless), SoulCycle, and Pond5.

In this newly-created position, Scott will have global responsibility for the company's digital marketing, advertising, brand, communications, and market research and international growth initiatives, as Etsy scales its brand and performance marketing operations. He will be based at Etsy's headquarters in Brooklyn, NY and report to CEO Josh Silverman.

"Ryan is a true master of his craft, with a strong understanding of marketplace dynamics, deep technical expertise for driving customer acquisition and frequency and a passion for brand-building," said Silverman. "He has a terrific track record building and developing world-class, high-performing teams. His skill set is ideally suited to telling the story of what makes Etsy so special through growth initiatives aimed at attracting and building deeper relationships with customers. We couldn't be more excited to have Ryan join Etsy."

"From my first conversations with Josh and the team, I was excited about the opportunity to help Etsy further grow its iconic, global brand," said Scott. "Etsy enables creative entrepreneurs to connect with buyers worldwide. I'm excited about the great possibilities to come, specifically related to supporting Etsy's transition to full-funnel marketing as a key lever of growth."

Scott brings extensive management and marketing expertise to his new role. As CMO of Slice, he was responsible for leading the end-to-end consumer experience, including product development, as well as growing brand affinity and user adoption. Prior to joining Slice, Scott was the CMO of SoulCycle, where he expanded the brand into digital media and performance marketing, and held the position of Co-CEO at Pond5, a marketplace for royalty-free media. While there, Scott rebranded the company and built its sales and marketing teams. Previously, Scott spearheaded marketing and operations at Seamless as the company's first CMO, repositioning the brand to consumers, including changing its name to Seamless, and driving rapid mobile adoption and market expansion through its merger with Grubhub in 2013.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. is the global marketplace for unique and creative goods. Our mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. We connect millions of buyers and sellers from nearly every country in the world. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations: dwasser@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Etsy, Kelly Clausen, Director, Corporate Communications: kclausen@etsy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including the ability of management to drive key initiatives and full funnel marketing as a lever for growth. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the execution of our business strategy, the success of our marketing efforts, the growth and performance of our platform, and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Etsy

Related Links

http://www.etsy.com

