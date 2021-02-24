Etsy Pledges Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc., which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

In a blog post published today, Etsy's CEO Josh Silverman said, "Climate change remains an ever-present threat to our environment and humanity, and we are bound and determined to do everything within our power to not only continue to be a carbon neutral company, but to also drive reductions in our overall footprint. Today, we are deepening our commitment to a sustainable future and unveiling Etsy's new goal to reach net zero emissions by 2030."

The full announcement can be read on Etsy's News Blog.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations Contact:

Lily Cohen, Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Etsy

Related Links

http://www.etsy.com

