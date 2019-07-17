Etsy to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in a press release after the market closes. Etsy will host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The press release and live webcast of Etsy's financial results conference call can be accessed at the Etsy investor relations website (investors.etsy.com). To join the call by phone, please dial 1-855-852-1946 (toll free) or 1-720-634-2903 (toll) and use the passcode 6777029. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, or by dialing (toll free) 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (toll) with the passcode 6777029 starting at 8PM that evening through August 15, 2019.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. is the global marketplace for unique and creative goods. Our mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. We connect millions of buyers and sellers from nearly every country in the world. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations

Gabriel Ratcliff, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

ir@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kelly Clausen, Director, Corporate Communications

press@etsy.com

