Etsy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, today announced participation in the below upcoming investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:



Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference | New York, NY

September 5, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. EST



at Citi's 2019 Global Technology Conference | New York, NY

September 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. EST



at Deutsche Bank's Technology Conference | Las Vegas, NV

September 10, 2019 at 12:35 p.m. EST / 9:35 a.m. local

A live webcast and replay of available sessions will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com .

In addition, the company will also host an investor meeting at the following event:



DA Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference | New York, NY

September 4, 2019

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. is the global marketplace for unique and creative goods. Our mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. We connect millions of buyers and sellers from nearly every country in the world. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Investor Relations Contact:

Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations

dwasser@etsy.com

or

Gabriel Ratcliff, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

gratcliff@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Etsy, Kelly Clausen, Director, Corporate Communications

press@etsy.com

SOURCE Etsy

Related Links

http://www.etsy.com

