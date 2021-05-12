ettain group Acquires Bradford & Galt

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ettain group, a leading provider of talent solutions, announced today that it acquired Bradford & Galt, an IT staffing and consulting firm.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, ettain group has grown to employ nearly 5,000 professionals nationwide with twenty-one offices located in twenty key markets, and a strategic focus on Technology, Digital, Healthcare IT, Professional, and Government solutions. Since 2019, ettain has been a portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital ("A&M Capital").

Bradford & Galt is an IT staffing services company that provides customized project staffing and consulting services and EMR go-live support and training. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in St. Louis with branches in Kansas City, Louisville, and Nashville, Bradford & Galt provides client-centric staffing for customers nationwide.

"We're thrilled to welcome such a highly respected team!" said Trent Beekman, Chief Executive Officer at ettain group. "Bradford & Galt's client-centric approach, uncompromising integrity, talented team, and closely aligned solutions are strong complements to ettain group's vision to deliver an unparalleled level of quality and service."

About ettain group

ettain group is the Talent Solutions Company that delivers Recruitment Solutions and Managed Solutions in 5 practice areas: Technology, Healthcare IT, Digital, Professional, and Government. From discovery to execution, we help our clients successfully design, develop, and deliver critical technology and business initiatives, from providing individual resources, to staffing and managing programs and projects, to running entire recruitment processes. Founded in 1996, with nearly 5,000 employees and consultants currently at work, we offer opportunities across North America, with 21 offices located in 20 key markets. We are a proud recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Diamond Award for both Client and Talent Satisfaction for 10 consecutive years, an honor achieved by less than 1% of our industry. For more information, visit www.ettaingroup.com.

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3 billion in assets under management across four funds and three investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M"), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. A&M Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making A&M Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. A&M Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Manhattan Beach, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.

SOURCE ettain group

Related Links

http://www.ettaingroup.com/

