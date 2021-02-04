ettain group acquires INT Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ettain group, a leading provider of talent solutions, announced today that it has acquired INT Technologies ("INT").

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, ettain group has grown to employ nearly 5,000 professionals nationwide with twenty-one offices located in twenty key markets, and a strategic focus on Technology, Digital, Healthcare IT, Professional, and Government solutions. Since 2019, ettain has been a portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital ("A&M Capital").

INT is the nation's largest certified Veteran-Owned Staffing and Consulting Company. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mesa, AZ, with teams stationed nationwide, INT provides customer-focused, technology staffing for a wide variety of clients.

The acquisition will further strengthen ettain group's strategic accounts program and geographic footprint. INT's client-centric approach, high degree of integrity, talented team, and closely aligned solutions are strong complements to ettain group's vision to deliver an unparalleled level of quality and service.

"We are excited to join forces with such a highly respected team," said Trent Beekman, Chief Executive Officer of ettain group. "INT brings deep and long-term relationships and a reputation for providing outstanding customer support. The joining of our teams will allow ettain group to continue to lead the industry as a respected and reliable partner and to provide unparalleled service to our customers."

About ettain group

ettain group is the Talent Solutions Company that delivers Recruitment Solutions and Managed Solutions in 5 practice areas: Technology, Healthcare IT, Digital, Professional, and Government. From discovery to execution, we help our clients successfully design, develop, and deliver critical technology and business initiatives, from providing individual resources, to staffing and managing programs and projects, to running entire recruitment processes. Founded in 1996, with nearly 5,000 employees and consultants currently at work, we offer opportunities across North America, with 21 offices located in 20 key markets. We are a proud recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Diamond Award for both Client and Talent Satisfaction for 10 consecutive years, an honor achieved by less than 1% of our industry. For more information, visit www.ettaingroup.com.

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3 billion in assets under management across four funds and three investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M"), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. A&M Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making A&M Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. A&M Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Manhattan Beach, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.

