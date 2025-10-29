Ettifos V2X Device, V2X-AIR, Now Fully Build America, Buy America Compliant, Strengthening U.S. V2X Deployments

100% BABA-compliant and fully qualified for U.S. federal infrastructure programs

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ettifos, a global leader in Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology, is proud to announce that its compact on-board unit (OBU) and aftermarket V2X device (AVD), V2X-AIR, is now fully compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

This achievement positions V2X-AIR as one of the first V2X devices to meet U.S. federal domestic production standards — enabling its direct use in federally funded transportation programs and connected vehicle initiatives without requiring waivers or exemptions. As a result, V2X-AIR is now available for immediate purchase and use by U.S. customers, supporting near-term connected mobility deployment.

V2X-AIR delivers secure and reliable C-V2X communication through the PC5 interface, supporting critical safety applications such as collision warnings, work zone alerts, and intersection safety.

Designed for easy in-vehicle installation, the device can be paired with a smartphone application to enhance usability across a wide range of vehicle types, including passenger cars and commercial fleets. This provides drivers with critical information to improve road safety and traffic efficiency.

Under the Build America, Buy America Act, all iron, steel, construction materials, and manufactured products used in federally funded projects must be domestically produced. Through localized manufacturing and assembly in Houston, Texas, the V2X-AIR fully complies with these requirements, reinforcing Ettifos' alignment with U.S. infrastructure investment and connected mobility objectives.

With this compliance milestone, U.S. deployers can now leverage the V2X-AIR for connected mobility pilots and large-scale cooperative safety deployments, while benefiting from streamlined federal eligibility for procurement and grant programs, as well as strengthened domestic supply chain and economic resilience.

Commenting on the news, Kangmin Lee, Ettifos Chief Operating Officer, said: "Achieving full compliance with Build America, Buy America for the V2X-AIR represents more than regulatory readiness — it reaffirms Ettifos' commitment to advancing U.S. infrastructure development while delivering secure, high-quality V2X solutions to the U.S. market."

"This milestone positions Ettifos as one of the few V2X companies with a fully BABA-compliant device, enabling us to better serve federal agencies, transportation authorities, and smart mobility integrators by removing procurement barriers and strengthening domestic supply chain resilience."

Having already established a U.S. entity in San Jose, California, in 2024, Ettifos is now accelerating its national presence following a successful Series B funding round of USD 12 million earlier this year. These efforts further enable large-scale deployments and reinforce the company's leadership in future-ready, connected transportation systems.

