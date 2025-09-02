Etude Capital Acquires 9-Property Storage Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Etude Capital announced today the acquisition of nine self-storage properties comprising over 800,000 net rentable square feet and more than 6,600 units for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $166 million. The properties were acquired from a single seller and are located in Northern and Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. The properties will be managed by Extra Space Storage.

"We are pleased to add these assets to our national portfolio and expand our West Coast footprint," said Alex Hansen, Director of Self-Storage Acquisitions at Etude. "This transaction underscores Etude's ability and commitment to close self-storage acquisitions efficiently and at scale."

The purchases were made through Etude Storage Partners, a joint venture with Richard D. Kinder's San Felipe Financing.

About Etude:

Etude is a top 40 owner of self-storage in North America according to Inside Self-Storage (ISS). Its investments in self-storage, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance businesses exceed $1 billion.

