eTutorWorld can save your child from grade retention this Fall

EAST LANSING, Mich., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTutorWorld has announced personalized K-12 summer courses in English, Math and Science, to help students get ready for Fall school opening and avoid grade retention. It has been a challenging year with lost learning opportunities and poor academic outcomes. Millions of students are performing below grade level through no fault of their own.

According to a McKinsey study, students have suffered 9-12 months of learning loss in Math, and several states have observed a sixfold increase in failing grades in Math and English.

To cope with the pandemic learning loss, several states are planning to hold back students who fail a grade level proficiency test when schools reopen.

Summer Courses to the Rescue

Personalized summer courses can salvage the situation by providing the much-needed intervention to get learning back on track. Kids don't need to spend hours rehashing the same material in a group setting. eTutorWorld's targeted 1:1 approach identifies gaps, develops a learning plan that works with your schedule, and proactively engages students. Results are impressive.

"eTutorWorld's customized online summer courses fill in learning gaps, accelerate learning recovery, help students achieve the expected academic levels, and boost confidence, in just a few weeks." Susan Martin, Business Strategy Advisor.

Dedicated tutors with a college degree and extensive teaching experience are thoughtfully matched with students. Lesson plans are aligned to school and state curriculum and personalized to individual learning needs. Practice worksheets are provided after each lesson and session recordings are available for review, regular assessments and parent-teacher calls ensure progress and track results.

Besides core subjects and our popular SAT, ACT, and AP courses, a fascinating Space Science program and Coding courses in Java, Python and Artificial Intelligence are being offered.

About eTutorWorld

eTutorWorld is an online learning platform that specializes in live tutoring and test prep programs. Since 2008, eTutorWorld has offered high quality, personalized, and affordable online tutoring to thousands of K-12 students across the USA.

eTutorworld's unique Learning by Design pedagogy has disrupted the online tutoring market, it has built an enviable reputation, recognized as a top 5 online tutoring provider in independent surveys by yahoo.com, care.com and goodhousekeeping.com.

