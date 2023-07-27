EtymologyRules Takes Kids on an Exciting YouTube Journey to Discover the Fascinating Origins of Words

New YouTube Show Unleashes a Host of 'Word Adventures'

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EtymologyRules has launched a new YouTube children's show that makes learning an adventure – by building excitement about reading and helping children develop their literacy skills. The EtymologyRules Show with Ms. B and Ori is a fun, educational program that's part of ATPKidsNetwork where children explore the origin of their favorite words to gain a deeper understanding of words.

"I created this YouTube show to unveil the captivating secrets behind children's most beloved words," said Brittany Selah Lee-Bey, an educator and reading specialist in Washington, D.C., and author of EtymologyRules: Back to Basics. "Through this engaging and educational show, young minds will be transported to a world of wonder – exploring the very origins of language and uncovering the hidden tales woven into the fabric of everyday expressions."

Etymology is the study of the origin and history of words, which can improve reading comprehension, writing abilities, spelling, speaking and overall communication. It also helps develop a user's basic and critical reading skills by teaching sounds, patterns and word parts, while increasing word recognition and vocabulary skills. This technique helps users improve their phonetic awareness, decoding, word identification and spelling.

"My goal is to ignite a love of words and make etymology exciting and accessible to all curious minds,' said Lee-Bey. "Literacy is critical to one's success no matter what you choose to do. I want to see young people step into their purpose. And seeing a student go from being a struggling, reluctant reader to being fluent and able to understand and enjoy books is what pushes me."

About the Author

Brittany Selah Lee-Bey is an educator and author based in Washington, D.C. She currently oversees the reading intervention program for middle and high school students, and coaches and manages a debate team under the Washington Urban Debate League. She also offers private one-on-one and small group instruction and promotes the need for effective literacy in underserved communities. Her favorite literary genre is Afrofuturism and her favorite authors include Octavia Butler, Nalo Hopkinson and Tananarive Due. Lee-Bey is a graduate of the College of William and Mary (B.A. in Government and Black Studies); George Washington University (M.A.T. in Special Education); and the University of Virginia (M.Ed in Reading Instruction).

Media Contact:

Sandy Arnette, 410-274-5975

[email protected]

SOURCE EtymologyRules