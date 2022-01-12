EU BUSINESS SCHOOL JOINS THE OMNES EDUCATION GROUP

GENEVA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EU BUSINESS SCHOOL (EU) announced today that it has taken the strategic decision to join OMNES Education Group (formerly INSEEC U. Group), the French leader in private higher education. OMNES Education takes a majority stake in EU BUSINESS SCHOOL with the Craen family retaining part ownership and key positions on the board of management.

By joining forces with the OMNES Education Group, EU BUSINESS SCHOOL will pursue its ambitious growth plans while benefiting from international synergies and the strong position of a renowned actor in the educational world with operations of 12 schools, 17 campuses and 32,000 students to date. Founded 45+ years ago, EU BUSINESS SCHOOL claims a solid community on its European campuses in Barcelona (Spain), Geneva (Switzerland), Montreux (Switzerland) and Munich (Germany), as well as a rich online educational offer.

A family structure that will remain unchanged

Known for its family-oriented values and curricula that enjoy industry recognition, EU BUSINESS SCHOOL will benefit from increased international visibility and enhanced know-how and expertise while expanding its geographical footprint for a stronger and more future.

The Craen family will retain shareholding and will continue to manage EU Business School. Carl Craen has been appointed chairman of the board, and Luc Craen also joins the board and will continue to pursue his strategic role as director of the Geneva, Montreux and Munich campuses. Dr. Dirk Craen will pursue his engagements as honorary president and will bring his vision to EU Business School's high-level activities, of which the exclusive Learning From Leaders series will remain a strong focus under his leadership.

"We are proud to join this prestigious educational group which we are sure will offer us the opportunities and synergies we need to strengthen our institution further. The mindset and vision of OMNES Education are ideally aligned with EU, and we are certain that they will bring immense added value to our academic offerings," says Carl Craen.



"As with its other schools, OMNES Education is looking forward to giving an important place in the Group to EU Business School and reinforcing its leading international position," says Mathias Emmerich, president of the OMNES Education Group.

About EU Business School

Established in 1973, EU Business School (EU) is an international, professionally accredited, high-ranking business school with campuses in Barcelona, Geneva, Montreux, Munich and online. Offering English-taught foundation, bachelor's, master's and MBA programs, it is ranked among the top business schools globally and has been awarded four stars overall in business education by QS Stars. Students at EU benefit from an international environment with students and faculty of 100+ nationalities and an alumni network of 27,000+ members. EU programs include state-recognized degrees from the University of Derby and London Metropolitan University, U.K. and Dublin Business School, Ireland, as well as university bachelor's, master's and MBA degrees (título propio) awarded by Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM) in Spain. https://euruni.edu

About OMNES Education

Created in 1975, OMNES Education is a private multidisciplinary higher education and research group in management, engineering sciences, political sciences, communication and creation. Headquartered in Paris, France, the Group has campuses in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Chambéry, Beaune, Lausanne, London, Geneva, Monaco, San Francisco and Abidjan. With a turnover of €300 million, OMNES Education trains 32,000 students and 2,000 executives each year. Thanks to its 10,000 partner companies and 150,000 alumni, the Group offers its students an educational experience with a clear objective: to develop their employability and build their success. https://OMNESeducation.com

