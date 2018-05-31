EU Commission Awards MazeBolt Grant for Revolutionary Non Disruptive DDoS Testing

RAMAT GAN, Israel, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission's Horizon 2020 Research & Innovation Programme has awarded MazeBolt Technologies, a pioneer in cyber security threat assessment a grant for its revolutionary – Non Disruptive DDoS Testing Technology.

"We're thrilled the EU has awarded us this grant and are working with our customers to complete the Beta testing phase before launching the DDoS Analyzer – our Non Disruptive DDoS Testing – later this year," said Matthew Andriani, MazeBolt's CEO.

"In today's reality most leading enterprises are hit by DDoS attacks. Therefore, the risk is not whether they will be attacked by DDoS but how well their mitigation will stand up to these attacks when the attack comes. Our data shows that no matter what mitigation companies have in place, only 60% of attacks are mitigated, on average – this is what we call the 'DDoS Gap'.

Closing the DDoS Gap requires continual DDoS testing that is in itself in (the current form) disruptive to the company's environment – meaning that enterprises are limited to testing during costly maintenance windows and are significantly limited the number of tests that can be performed each time.

MazeBolt has developed the first ever Non-Disruptive DDoS Testing Technology that continuously tests a company's DDoS mitigation against a wide variety of DDoS attacks without disrupting their ongoing operations. This is a step change in the level of information and visibility companies can now have on their DDoS mitigation's vulnerabilities. Our DDoS Analyzer runs exponentially more tests, continuously 24/7 and provides real time analysis on identified vulnerabilities.

This is truly a game-changer in the threat assessment of DDoS attacks," Mr. Andriani concluded.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt is an Israeli Cyber Security company that strengthens companies' resistance to cyber-attacks. MazeBolt's pioneering DDoS Testing & Phishing Simulation & Awareness solutions are used by Fortune 1000 & NASDAQ Listed companies in over 50 countries and are operating in 20 languages.

The DDoS Analyzer has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 816545. This communication reflects only MazeBolt's view and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

