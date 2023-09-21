EU Commission Modifies Regulation for Labeling and Usage Conditions of Novel Food Astaxanthin-Rich Oleoresin from Haematococcus pluvialis Algae, In Response to NAXA's Request

LAWRENCE, Kan., Sept. 21, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA), is pleased to announce that the EU Commission has issued a new regulation (COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2023/1581 of 1 August 2023), amending Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/2470 as regards the conditions of use of the novel food 'astaxanthin-rich oleoresin from Haematococcus pluvialis algae'. This modification follows a dossier which was developed with the support of the French consulting firm, Orchidali (http://www.orchidali.com) and submitted on behalf of NAXA members to the European Commission on December 15, 2022. The submission requested the Commission to extend the use to two age groups, based on safe dosages calculated from the acceptable daily intake (ADI) of Astaxanthin. Previous labeling requirements implemented by the Commission with Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1377 mandated a statement that food supplements containing Astaxanthin-rich oleoresin from Haematococcus pluvialis algae "should not be consumed by infants, children, and adolescents younger than 14 years." This stemmed from an interpretation of an EFSA Opinion issued in 2019 that had considered the same daily dose for all age groups of consumers. https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.2903/j.efsa.2020.5993).

Commenting on the news, Shaheen Majeed, CEO of Algae Health Science, a division of BGG focusing on production and distribution of Astaxanthin said: "I am pleased that the stance we suggested has led to the decision to revise the existing regulation. The revised regulation now allows our customers to also offer Astaxanthin to consumers including children 3 to less than 10 years of age and adolescents 10 to less than 14 years of age. But more importantly it removed a mandatory and restrictive disclaimer from their labels." Additionally, Mr. Majeed added "The previous EFSA opinions had established the safety of Astaxanthin for all consumers (except infants, for whom supplements are not authorized) within the acceptable daily intake (ADI) . The removal of this restrictive disclaimer erases doubts that might have arisen among consumers regarding the safety of Astaxanthin-rich oleoresin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis algae for children, and adolescents under the age of 14."

Matt Custer, CEO of Cyanotech Corporation, the largest producer of astaxanthin in the US and a founding member of NAXA, said, "We applaud Europe's decision recognizing astaxanthin for younger groups. This progressive move allows more people to benefit from Astaxanthin as a powerful natural antioxidant for health. The robust demand we experience from Europe for our premium Hawaiian astaxanthin underscores its value and reinforces our unwavering commitment to promote better health for all people across all continents."

Tomás Arenas, VP Global Marketing at Atacama Bio Natural Products SA, remarked, "The inclusion of children and teenagers in the European regulation for Astaxanthin consumption marks a pivotal moment for our industry. This collective success, orchestrated by NAXA and bolstered by the diligent efforts of Atacama Bio's technical team, showcases the unity and drive of company-based organizations toward broader health benefits. We are deeply proud to be a part of this industry milestone, reflecting our shared vision of harnessing nature's potency for the well-being of all ages."

"We believe that the revision reflects more correctly the EFSA opinion on algae-based Astaxanthin and has confirmed safety at the indicated dosages for each age group of the population", said Allen Levine, NAXA's president. "We are happy to have supported this initiative for the benefit of all our members. We are pleased with this positive outcome".

