EU Design / Fenili Group Promotes Corozo Buttons at Lakme Fashion Week in India

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers around the world are increasingly gravitating toward eco-friendly products, with a steadily growing number of buyers inclined to pay a premium for goods manufactured in a green manner. While initially slow to embrace sustainability, the fashion industry is making quick progress and committing to business practices that protect the environment. This admirable shift would be impossible without the support and dedication of their sourcing partners, whose contribution affects the entire value chain and determines the success of green initiatives undertaken by fashion houses. EU Design / Fenili Group, a major supplier to North American apparel brands, has become well-known for its environmentally friendly procurement and production practices and recently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability with its participation in the Lakme Fashion Week in India, where it joined efforts to promote an innovative material for buttons and accessories.

India's premier fashion event included a day dedicated to sustainability, the centerpiece of the presentations being corozo. Commonly referred to as "vegan ivory," this 100% natural product resembles a hard resin in consistency, boasts excellent durability and scratch resistance, and easily lends itself to dyeing. Obtained from the nuts of a palm that grows in the rainforest of Ecuador, corozo is the product of a process which does not require water for irrigation or fertilizers, resulting in a material that is fully organic and natural. As a company with close ties to Ecuador, EU Design / Fenili Group has taken an active part in promoting corozo around the world, using its international and multi-cultural structure to support new developments and introduce innovations on a large scale.

The Indian showcase was organized by the Commercial Office of Ecuador in Mumbai in partnership with Keu International, Trafino, and Ka-Sha (a clothing label founded by designer Karishma Shahani). The fashion house, which has made sustainability a guiding principle of its operations, introduced a collection of garments that featured buttons and embellishments made from corozo, as well as various accessories created from this material. "Apart from returning to natural dyes, organic fabrics, and traditional modes of manufacturing, the use of corozo and other eco-friendly products for accessorizing and embellishments will go a long way in making fashion truly green and sustainable," commented Vikram Choksi, who attended the event as special chief guest of the Commercial Office of Ecuador in India.

Established in 1999, EU Design / Fenili Group has become one of the leading suppliers to the North American apparel industry, producing and distributing buttons, packaging, fashion trims, and custom jewelry. A strong proponent of sustainability, the company maintains R&D centers in Mozzo (Italy) and Hong Kong to stay ahead of trends and differentiate its offerings. With factories in Italy, India, and China, it has access to a variety of high-quality materials and utilizes local expertise and practices to deliver products that prioritize environmental consciousness without compromising on beauty and innovation. EU Design / Fenili Group takes great pride in its corporate culture, which combines a modern approach to manufacturing processes with dedication to community support and enterprise values such as accountability, loyalty, proactivity, and workplace safety.

