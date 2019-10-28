NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EU Design / Fenili Group, a leading supplier to the North American apparel industry and a company dedicated to environmentally friendly sourcing and green production practices, is pleased to share that it was among the participants in the September 2019 edition of the Premier Vision Fabric Show in France. Held twice a year for three days at Paris-Nord Villepinte, the event has become a pivotal platform for the global fashion industry, delivering insights into the latest design and manufacturing trends and facilitating business opportunities for market participants. EU Design / Fenili Group, whose international and multi-cultural structure makes it uniquely positioned to support developments and innovations on the ground, used its booth at the Premier Vision Fabric Show to showcase new products and emphasize its commitment to sustainability and green goods.

EU Design / Fenili Group Shares Highlights of Premier Vision Fabric Show in Paris

Paris hosted the most recent edition of the business-to-business marketplace from 17 to 19 September, 2019, highlighting the latest in fabrics, leather, design, accessories, and manufacturing. Regularly attracting about 2,000 exhibitors, Premier Vision Fabric Show offers a venue for fashion industry participants to discuss new developments, share insights into trends, and draw inspiration for their future offerings. The agenda of the September 2019 edition featured a series of forums addressing innovation, sport and technology, and responsible fashion. The program also included exclusive fashion seminars aimed at decoding trends for the 2020/2021 autumn-winter season. Some of the panels were dedicated to issues of importance for the leather sector, while others addressed the manufacturing know-how required by fashion and accessory brands. A prominent topic was sustainability, which has become a guiding principle for all industry players, and exhibitors took the opportunity to present eco-responsible materials, products, and services. Premier Vision Fabric Show also featured a number of initiatives designed to support young designers, while the sports and tech category inaugurated in 2018 raised the bar for future events by providing an immersive experience for purchasers and exciting exhibits of high-performance and technical materials.

Established in 1999, EU Design / Fenili Group has become one of the leading suppliers to the North American apparel industry, producing and distributing buttons, packaging, fashion trims, and custom jewelry. A strong proponent of sustainability, the company maintains R&D centers in Mozzo (Italy) and Hong Kong to stay ahead of trends and differentiate its offerings. With factories in Italy, India, and China, it has access to a variety of high-quality materials and utilizes local expertise and practices to deliver products that prioritize environmental consciousness without compromising on beauty and innovation. EU Design / Fenili Group takes great pride in its corporate culture, which combines a modern approach to manufacturing processes with dedication to community support and enterprise values such as accountability, loyalty, proactivity, and workplace safety.

EU Design / Fenili Group – International Manufacturing for the Apparel Industry: http://eudesignnews.com

EU Design Participated in the Sustainability Panel at London Fashion Week: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/eu-design-participated-sustainability-panel-115900849.html

EU Design / Fenili Group – Buttons – Packaging – Trim – Custom: https://eu-design.com/

EU Design / Fenili Group – LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eu-design

Contact Information:

EU Design / Fenili Group

Giorgiana Magnolfi

https://eu-design.com

212-420-7788

228002@email4pr.com

SOURCE EU Design / Fenili Group

Related Links

https://eu-design.com

