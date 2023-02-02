EU (European Union) Clinical Trial Regulation 536/2014: 2 Day Overview and Implementation Training Course (May 22-23, 2023)

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EU (European Union) Clinical Trial Regulation 536/2014: Overview and Implementation Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide an essential understanding of the new Regulation and key associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU.

The CTR, which became applicable on 31st January 2022, is directly effective in all EU Member States and introduced the biggest change to the legal framework surrounding clinical trials since the Clinical Trials Directive was implemented. The CTR has already had a global impact as all interventional trials that take place even partially in an EU Member State need to comply with its regulatory requirements, at every stage of the trial life cycle.

It will provide an essential understanding to help with compliance with the new Regulation and key associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU. The programme will highlight the most important of these key requirements and how these have impacted so far on trials for biopharmaceutical companies, vendors and study sites since going live in 2022.

This will include explaining how the regulation has harmonised procedures for carrying out clinical trials across the EU and to simplify the clinical trial approval dossier by submission through a new clinical trial CTIS (Clinical Trial Information System).

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of the Clinical Trial Regulation and changes for trials in the EU

Understand the new Clinical Trials Information system (CTIS) and experience so far

Share experiences of implementing the Clinical Trials Regulation

Discuss the Clinical Trial Regulation implementation documents

Understand the EU clinical trial authorisation process and experience

Key topics to be covered include:

New Clinical Trials Information System

Experience of the regulation since implementation

Clinical trial transparency

Clinical trial authorisation process

Co-sponsorship

Safety reporting

Trials with authorised medicinal products

Risk-based considerations

Non-EU sponsors

Requirements for managing investigational medicinal products

Clinical trials conducted on children

Regulatory inspection

Who Should Attend:

This event is ideal for anyone requiring an understanding and update on the EU Clinical Trials Regulation (536/2014).

The course is relevant for those working in regulatory, clinical research, clinical operations, project management, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance (GCP auditors), vendor/CRO professionals, study sites and other professionals in pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations conducting trials with drugs, biologics or combination products.

It will also be of interest to those departments who liaise with/support clinical trial personnel, and all other professionals who want to know more about this important new regulation.

Key Topics Covered:

Background to the EU Clinical Trial Regulation

The development of European clinical trial legislation

The framework of clinical trial regulations in Europe

Experience and challenges so far since Go Live

Overview of the key requirements and changes

Roles and responsibilities

Non-EU sponsors

Transparency

Co-sponsorship

Harmonisation templates

Investigator Curriculum Vitae

Declaration of interest template

Site suitability

Informed consent and patient recruitment procedure

Compensation for trial participants

Clinical Trial Regulatory Authorisation

The significant changes in clinical trial approval in the EU

The new clinical trial authorisation process

Substantial modifications

Notices

Requests for information

End of study reports

The new CTIS (Clinical Trial Information System)

What is CTIS?

How to use CTIS

CTIS training

Clinical Trial Ethical Approval and Informed Consent

Ethical approval considerations under the Regulation

Informed consent changes under the regulation

EU Clinical Trial Regulation Documents

Serious breaches

Risk-proportionate approaches in clinical trials

Summaries of clinical trial results for laypersons

Q&A document

Manufacturing

GMP requirements

Key requirements for IMPs and auxiliary medicinal products

Labelling and packaging

Safety reporting

Adverse event reporting - requirements and definitions

Safety reporting requirements

Safety reporting including RSI (reference safety information)

Clinical Trials in Children

Considerations for running clinical trials on children

Assent and consent

Key differences and requirements for running clinical trials on children compared to adults

Inspection preparation under the new regulation

GCP and GMP inspection guidelines

How to prepare for inspection in the EU under the new EU Clinical Trial Requirements

TMF guideline documentation considerations for inspection

Speakers:



Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff



Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.

She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.



