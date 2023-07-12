EU Mandates Greater Recyclability in Batteries

News provided by

Germany Trade & Invest

12 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

The European Council has approved new regulations requiring batteries to be far more recyclable. The rules mean novel business opportunities in Germany.

BERLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the regulations, producers will be responsible for collecting set percentages of waste portable batteries (63% by the end of 2027 and 73% by the end of 2030). Moreover, they will have to meet dedicated collection objectives for waste batteries from light means of transport (51% by the end of 2028 and 61% by the end of 2031). 

The rules also impose mandatory minimum recycled content levels for new industrial, SLI and EV batteries as well as content documentation. And it sets recycling efficiency targets of 80% for waste nickel-cadmium and 50% for other batteries by the end of 2025.

The rules amount to a sea change in how battery materials are dealt with in the European Union and its largest economy and battery heartland Germany.

"The new EU battery regulation covers the entire battery lifecycle and ensures that critical raw materials are reused as far as possible," explains Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) battery expert Nicolas Brahami. "Batteries sold within the EU will have to adhere to sustainable production practices and responsible recycling processes, ultimately supporting Europe's transition to low-emission mobility."

"This marks an important step towards batteries becoming the first true closed-loop industry," adds Brahami. "The regulation will shore up the EU - and Germany specifically - as the leading location for investment across the entire battery materials value chain. At GTAI we've seen big interest from leading industry players, especially in the recycling sector, in investing in new capacities in Germany."

For background information, please listen to our podcast on battery recycling "Germany's New Gold Rush":

https://www.gtai.de/resource/blob/957086/1a931b63340550315a11f093b644a520/Markets-Germany_02-23_GTAI_230601.pdf

Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin Germany
+49 1796873724

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a business location.

SOURCE Germany Trade & Invest

