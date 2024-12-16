EU Olive Oil: The excellence of European olive oil at New York's Tavola Italian Market

From December 16 to 22, the Brooklyn store will feature a promotional corner with free tastings and a contest with prizes

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Dec. 16 to 22, the EU Olive Oil project will be featured at the Tavola Italian Market store in New York (274 Court St, Brooklyn), a renowned reference point for fans of Italian gastronomy in search of high-quality raw materials.

During this week, consumers will have the opportunity to discover and appreciate the excellence of European olive productions, thanks to a dedicated promotional corner and numerous free tastings of extra virgin olive oil.

The EU Olive Oil initiative aims to promote the quality and sustainability of European olive crops by introducing the American public to the different varieties and unique organoleptic characteristics of extra virgin olive oil, a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet. Visitors will be able to learn more about production techniques, discover the nutritional benefits of this food and learn how to best integrate it into everyday cooking.

In addition, an exclusive prize contest will be held for Tavola Italian Market customers. By going to the promotional corner, consumers will have the chance to win prizes and gadgets related to the world of European olive oil.

EU Olive Oil is a project promoted by the European Union to raise consumer awareness of the importance of quality and traceability of European olive production, reinforcing the value of sustainable agricultural practices and the centuries-old tradition that characterizes Europe's olive oil culture.

www.euoliveoil.eu

The O.P. Associazione Olivicola Cosentina Soc.Coop.a.r.l. is an organization of Olive Producers in the Province of Cosenza that has been playing an active role in the Cosenza area since 1982, the date of its establishment, through a dense network of actions in support of its members.

Gathering within itself the presence of about 7100 member producers, one can easily infer the deep rootedness of the Association with the territory: all this makes it one of the most representative associations in the sector, taking care with scrupulous attention every aspect of the olive-growing activity both from the technical-productive point of view and from the economic-commercial one. The Association, in this sense, acts as an efficient intermediary and bridge between its members and the distribution channels.

Its work, in fact, moves in the light of the pursuit of a single relevant macro-objective: to enhance olive production and the careful and conscious consumption of the product, through its protection and promotion.

SOURCE EU OLIVE OIL - O.P. Associazione Olivicola Cosentina