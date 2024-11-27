EU-Ukraine Tech Summit 2024: Building Bridges Between Ukrainian Startups and EU Tech Community at Google for Startups in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU-Ukraine Tech Summit, organised by London PR Lab and hosted at Google for Startups Campus in Warsaw on 18 November, gathered Ukrainian startup founders, European investors, and global industry experts. This pivotal event highlighted the resilience and creativity of Ukrainian startups, navigating the challenges of war and accelerating their integration into the European tech ecosystem.

EU-Ukraine Tech Summit Startup Competition Winners

Michal Kramarz, Head of Google for Startups CEE and Tymon Kokozska, Global Go-to-Market Manager spoke about Ukraine Support Fund: "Since the devastating war in Ukraine started, Google has committed over $45 million in cash and $7 million in kind to support humanitarian relief efforts for people in Ukraine and those fleeing the war.

In March 2022, we launched the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund, which has gone on to provide $5 million in equity-free cash awards to 58 recipients."

International industry experts discussed Governance, AI implementation, how to secure funding and also explored how Ukrainian startups can navigate EU markets, focusing on regulatory frameworks, strategic partnerships, and innovation-driven growth.

Natalia Mykolska, Executive Director Diia.City United said: "The Ukrainian ecosystem has shown its resilience since the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Moreover, it is also actively developing, including by merging into technological business unions, such as Diia.City United. For Ukrainian startups to further develop, it is very important to participate in such events, attract capital through investments and grants, especially strategic foreign investors."

The summit emphasized actionable advice for startups, including the importance of networking, operational agility, and exploring EU funding opportunities.

Andrii Lytvyn, Chief Business Development Officer at IT Ukraine Association said: "Events like 'EU-Ukraine Tech Summit' underscore the critical importance of international dialogue in shaping a strong and inclusive tech ecosystem. For the IT Ukraine Association, such platforms are essential to promoting Ukrainian innovation, attracting global partnerships, and solidifying our country's role as a pivotal contributor to the international tech landscape."

Main standout features of the summit were speed dating and startup pitching sessions in front of European investors. This format fostered meaningful connections, funding opportunities, and demonstrated the readiness of Ukrainian startups to expand globally.

Startups which took a part in the Startup Pitching Session:

Omira AI

Sanctions Finder

QRoot POS terminal

LifesaverSIM

SYLA

Pricer24

Jury members, VCs and Investors:

Resource Partners

Monolith

Axtiran Group

hi5 Ventures

Iron Wolf Capital

SpeedUp Venture Capital Group

BNP Paribas

LifesaverSIM, founded by Yuriy Dyachyshyn, secured the first place in the startup pitching competition, followed by the runner ups SYLA and Pricer24.

LifesaverSIM is a game-based simulator for training lifesaving skills and tactical medicine, featuring realistic TCCC scenarios for Ukrainian Defense Forces and reservists.

Vladyslav Bazikalov, the CEO & Founder of London PR Lab and EU-Ukraine Tech Summit concluded: "Our event is a testament to the power of collaboration within EU & Ukrainian ecosystems and the incredible potential of Ukrainian startups to make big changes in Tech industry. Together, we're paving the way for a brighter, tech-driven future.

We will continue providing our media platforms and solutions to unite startup founders, investors and industry experts within International Tech Ecosystems."

For more updates on the summit and transformative projects emerging from Ukraine, visit https://eu-ukrainetechsummit.com/

