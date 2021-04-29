EU-US Future Forum (May 5-7, 2021)

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delegation of the European Union to the United States, in partnership with the Atlantic Council, is delighted to invite you to the launch of the EU-US Future Forum, a unique convening of leaders and stakeholders in dialogue to develop a new transatlantic agenda and momentum for EU-US cooperation on May 5-7, 2021.

Anchored by a series of high-level dialogues between EU and US officials on the themes defining the transatlantic relationship, the Forum affirms the founding principles and ideas of the transatlantic community and adapts them for the new internal and external challenges ahead. The program will include a combination of moderated discussions, interviews, keynote addresses, and storytelling highlights that share expert insights, tackle problems, generate new ideas, and help to identify policy recommendations. This high-profile event explores the most important elements of the EU-US relationship, including the coronavirus recovery, trade, foreign and security policy, technology and the digital transition, research and innovation, common values, and climate change.

In a time of global recovery and transition, this seventy-year partnership serves as a foundation on which the EU and the US can foster collective security and prosperity. Join us virtually as we celebrate the successes of the EU-US relationship and look to the next seven decades together. To RSVP or for more information, visit the event website.

Featuring:

Ms. Annalena Baerbock

Co-Leader and 2021 Chancellor Candidate

Alliance 90/The Greens

H.E. Thierry Breton

European Commissioner for the Internal Market

H.E. Zuzana Čaputová

President of the Slovak Republic

H.E. António Costa

Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic

The Hon. Jennifer Granholm

US Secretary of Energy

H.E. Věra Jourová

European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency

H.E. Kersti Kaljulaid

President of the Republic of Estonia

The Hon. Chris Murphy

US Senator

The Hon. Jeanne Shaheen

US Senator

H.E. Kadri Simson

European Commissioner for Energy

H.E. Margaritis Schinas

European Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life

H.E. Dubravka Šuica

European Commission Vice-President for Democracy and Demography

H.E. Olivér Várhelyi

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement

Additional speakers available on the website and to be announced.

