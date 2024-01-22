Eubiotics Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

22 Jan, 2024, 22:35 ET

Based on Type, The market share growth by the poultry segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eubiotics market is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The report includes type (poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others), product (dry and liquid), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth by the poultry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The surge in poultry consumption worldwide propels the segment's growth. Factors like evolving lifestyles, increased disposable income, and a growing population are anticipated to have a positive effect on the poultry segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eubiotics Market 2023-2027

The rising awareness about disease prevention is the primary trend. Rising raw material prices are a significant challenge restricting growth.

The eubiotics market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced BioNutrition Corp.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Associated British Foods Plc
  • BASF SE
  • Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG and Co. KG
  • Calpis Co., Ltd.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.
  • Chr Hansen Holding AS
  • Kemin Industries Inc.
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Lallemand Inc.
  • Lesaffre and Cie
  • Novo Holdings AS
  • Novus International Inc.
  • RAG Stiftung
  • SHV Holdings
  • Sudzucker AG

Company Offering

Advanced Bio Nutrition - The company offers eubiotics for animal nutrition. Also, through this segment, the company researches and develops probiotics.

The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is a key factor driving growth. Contaminated feed jeopardizes farm animal immunity, leading to reduced productivity and disease outbreaks. Livestock farmers seek premium feed premixes to safeguard against diseases that hinder trade in livestock products. APAC, having experienced epidemics like H5N1 and foot-and-mouth disease, emphasizes the necessity of high-quality feed premixes, fostering consumer awareness.

Key Points Covered 

  • Key areas for poultry meat, including populous emerging countries like China, Brazil, and India, are driven by growing demand for healthy poultry and increased poultry farming. Poultry, considered white meat and perceived as healthier than red meat, faces challenges like bird flu outbreaks in Asia, impacting production and consumption. This industry relies on probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, essential oils, and other feed additives for gut health, immune system support, and feed efficiency. Sustainable agriculture, natural ingredients, regulatory compliance, and antibiotic alternatives are also critical for growth and livestock health across poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and pet food sectors.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

