Eubiotics Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eubiotics market is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The report includes type (poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others), product (dry and liquid), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth by the poultry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The surge in poultry consumption worldwide propels the segment's growth. Factors like evolving lifestyles, increased disposable income, and a growing population are anticipated to have a positive effect on the poultry segment.

The rising awareness about disease prevention is the primary trend. Rising raw material prices are a significant challenge restricting growth.

Advanced Bio Nutrition - The company offers eubiotics for animal nutrition. Also, through this segment, the company researches and develops probiotics.

The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is a key factor driving growth. Contaminated feed jeopardizes farm animal immunity, leading to reduced productivity and disease outbreaks. Livestock farmers seek premium feed premixes to safeguard against diseases that hinder trade in livestock products. APAC, having experienced epidemics like H5N1 and foot-and-mouth disease, emphasizes the necessity of high-quality feed premixes, fostering consumer awareness.

Key areas for poultry meat, including populous emerging countries like China , Brazil , and India , are driven by growing demand for healthy poultry and increased poultry farming. Poultry, considered white meat and perceived as healthier than red meat, faces challenges like bird flu outbreaks in Asia , impacting production and consumption. This industry relies on probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, essential oils, and other feed additives for gut health, immune system support, and feed efficiency. Sustainable agriculture, natural ingredients, regulatory compliance, and antibiotic alternatives are also critical for growth and livestock health across poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and pet food sectors.

