Eubiotics Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

22 Jan, 2024, 22:35 ET
Based on Type, The market share growth by the poultry segment will be significant during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eubiotics market is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The report includes type (poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others), product (dry and liquid), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth by the poultry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The surge in poultry consumption worldwide propels the segment's growth. Factors like evolving lifestyles, increased disposable income, and a growing population are anticipated to have a positive effect on the poultry segment.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about various scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Free Sample Report in minutes!
The rising awareness about disease prevention is the primary trend. Rising raw material prices are a significant challenge restricting growth.
The eubiotics market covers the following areas:
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced BioNutrition Corp.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- BASF SE
- Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG and Co. KG
- Calpis Co., Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.
- Chr Hansen Holding AS
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lallemand Inc.
- Lesaffre and Cie
- Novo Holdings AS
- Novus International Inc.
- RAG Stiftung
- SHV Holdings
- Sudzucker AG
Company Offering
Advanced Bio Nutrition - The company offers eubiotics for animal nutrition. Also, through this segment, the company researches and develops probiotics.
The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is a key factor driving growth. Contaminated feed jeopardizes farm animal immunity, leading to reduced productivity and disease outbreaks. Livestock farmers seek premium feed premixes to safeguard against diseases that hinder trade in livestock products. APAC, having experienced epidemics like H5N1 and foot-and-mouth disease, emphasizes the necessity of high-quality feed premixes, fostering consumer awareness.
Key Points Covered
- Key areas for poultry meat, including populous emerging countries like China, Brazil, and India, are driven by growing demand for healthy poultry and increased poultry farming. Poultry, considered white meat and perceived as healthier than red meat, faces challenges like bird flu outbreaks in Asia, impacting production and consumption. This industry relies on probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, essential oils, and other feed additives for gut health, immune system support, and feed efficiency. Sustainable agriculture, natural ingredients, regulatory compliance, and antibiotic alternatives are also critical for growth and livestock health across poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and pet food sectors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports
The fortified eggs market size is projected to increase by USD 204.66 million, at a CAGR of 8.9% between between 2023 and 2028
The functional food market is projected to increase by USD 127.46 billion, at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2023 and 2028.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Segmentation by Product
Segmentation by Type
Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article