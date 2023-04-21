Eubiotics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2022 to 2027; Increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eubiotics market size is set to grow by USD 2,256.91 million from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 7.32%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eubiotics Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Eubiotics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Eubiotics Market is segmented as follows:

Type

Poultry



Swine



Ruminant



Aquaculture



Others

Product

Dry



Liquid

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the poultry segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to the global rise in poultry consumption. Poultry consumption in countries such as the US, the UK, and Argentina is rising due to the rise in beef prices, which will positively impact the global eubiotics market. Poultry dominates the meat industry globally because it is free from the religious implications that are normally associated with beef and pork. Emerging countries like China, Brazil, and India, which have high populations are important markets for poultry meat. Additionally, poultry comes under the white meat category. This is considered healthier for consumption compared to red meat. One of the major challenges for the market is the outbreak of bird flu in Asia. This can have a significant impact on the production and consumption of poultry meat, which increases demand for healthy poultry and growing poultry farming. These factors are expected to drive segment demand which will simultaneously boost the growth of the global eubiotics market during the forecast period.

Eubiotics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the eubiotics market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Advanced BioNutrition Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG and Co. KG, Calpis Co., Ltd., Cargill Inc., China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre and Cie, Novo Holdings AS, Novus International Inc., RAG Stiftung, SHV Holdings, and Sudzucker AG.

Vendor Offerings

Advanced BioNutrition Corp. - The company offers eubiotics for animal nutrition.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers eubiotics such as Pancosma.

Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers eubiotics for pigs.

Market trends such as rising awareness about disease prevention is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increase in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Eubiotics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is a major driver for the growth of the eubiotics market during the forecast period.

The immunity of farm animals is neutralized by unsafe and contaminated feed ingredients. This results in the need for innovative feed additives such as eubiotics, that is essential in supporting animal performance and welfare.

Diseases can have a negative impact on the trade of livestock goods including dairy, meat, and by-products. The illness-affected areas have been prohibited from exporting these products for a long time until the disease has been entirely cleared and managed.

The APAC region had epidemics of the H5N1 influenza virus (2014) and foot-and-mouth disease (2011), which raised consumer awareness of the importance of using high-quality feed premixes.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of eubiotics during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing awareness about disease prevention is the key trend in the global eubiotics market growth.

Due to the rising awareness across the world, preventive care includes a regular screening of animals to determine immunizations, diet, dental care, and evaluation of other risk factors to take place in May 2022 .

. Boehringer Ingelheim does not financially invest in or support the Cowtribe for Social Engagement initiative, it is a program aimed to fill a critical funding gap for social enterprises in vulnerable communities.

This also uses technology to coordinate the delivery of veterinary vaccines as well as other animal health products to local communities.

Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the eubiotics market to buy preventive feed ingredients. Therefore, the rising awareness about disease prevention is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge impeding the market growth of the eubiotics is the rising raw material prices.

Eubiotics are derived from natural sources including seeds, bark, and leaves. The growing extraction costs from these sources and stringent regulations on bio-waste materials and wastewater treatment are restraining the growth of the eubiotics market.

The demand for food increases due to the increasing world population, which puts the animal feed industry under tremendous pressure when it comes to sourcing raw feeds such as corn, wheat, and barley.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Eubiotics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist eubiotics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the eubiotics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the eubiotics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eubiotics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Eubiotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,256.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.63 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced BioNutrition Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG and Co. KG, Calpis Co., Ltd., Cargill Inc., China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre and Cie, Novo Holdings AS, Novus International Inc., RAG Stiftung, SHV Holdings, and Sudzucker AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global eubiotics market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advanced BioNutrition Corp.

12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.5 Associated British Foods Plc

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG and Co. KG

12.8 Cargill Inc.

12.9 Chr Hansen Holding AS

12.10 Kemin Industries Inc.

12.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

12.12 Lallemand Inc.

12.13 Lesaffre and Cie

12.14 Novo Holdings AS

12.15 Novus International Inc.

12.16 RAG Stiftung

12.17 Sudzucker AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

