Eucalyptus Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2025

Transparency Market Research offer 8-year forecast for the global eucalyptus oil market between 2017 and 2025. The global eucalyptus oil market is expected to register a value CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the eucalyptus oil market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global eucalyptus oil market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional eucalyptus oil market.







Eucalyptus oil is being exhaustively used as an ingredient in therapeutics & cosmetics, fragrances, aromatherapy and food industry which is supporting the market growth in the near future.Due to rise in demand for natural preservatives and additives in the food and beverage industry, eucalyptus oil market is expected to expand with significant value CAGR over the forecast period, as eucalyptus oil possess antimicrobial activity and acts as a beneficial preservative agent in the food industry.



Eucalyptus oil is also gaining traction as a food additive which helps give distinctive flavor and fragrance to food products.



Global Eucalyptus Oil Market: Key Segments

By nature, the eucalyptus oil market is segmented into organic and conventional.The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of individuals inclined to consume organic food products.



Also, organic food products are proven to be healthier, hence health conscious individuals are willing to pay high prices for organic food products.On the basis of grade, the eucalyptus oil market can be segmented into pharmaceutical grade, fragrance grade, and industrial grade.



The pharmaceutical grade segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 64.5% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the eucalyptus oil market is segmented into food & beverages, therapeutics and cosmetics, aromatherapy, fragrances, others. Amongst these segments, the therapeutics and cosmetics is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 52.0% in 2017. By sales channel, the eucalyptus oil market can be segmented into wholesalers/distributors, modern trade and retail stores, specialty stores and online retail. The wholesalers/distributors segment is estimated to dominate the eucalyptus oil market throughout the forecast period.



The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively.A section of the report highlights eucalyptus oil demand.



It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the eucalyptus oil, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global eucalyptus oil market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global walnuts market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.



Global Eucalyptus Oil Market: Competitive Analysis

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view.Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the eucalyptus oil market.



Key players in the global eucalyptus oil market includes NOW Health Group, Inc., doTERRA International, Young Living Essential Oils, NHR Organic Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, Ananda Apothecary, LLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, Givaudan SA, Etosha Pan Pvt. Ltd., Frutarom Industries Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich International S.A, P.S.C. Aromatics, Symrise AG, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., and Khadi Natural Healthcare.



In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.



Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.



However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global eucalyptus oil market.



