Eucalyptus Steam Shower Spray by Travertine Spa Collection Launches at Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

"There is a congruent synergy between Travertine and Whole Foods Market that focuses on providing excellence to our customers," said Terry Carter, Founder and CEO of Travertine Spa, Inc. "The eucalyptus shower sprays were designed in accord with our ethos and a fragrant reminder to Treat Yourself Well."

Travertine eucalyptus shower spray products are available in a variety of fragrances. These include the original Eucalyptus and eucalyptus blended with lavender, citrus or cedar.

Travertine Steam Shower Sprays are available in three sizes: 2 oz., 4 oz. and 8 oz. online, with the 2 oz. now available at Whole Foods Market. The 2 oz. eucalyptus shower spray is TSA-compliant and recognized by Forbes as a top travel product. The Steam Shower Spray was also included in a red carpet gift basket for the top 25 nominees of the Oscars earlier this year. The eucalyptus shower sprays may also be used to freshen up a room, bed linens or yoga mats. Prices for the Steam Shower Spray line range from $12.99-$45.00.

About Travertine Spa, Inc.

The Travertine Spa Collection is a lifestyle brand of natural/organic body care products, aromatherapy, and fine fragrances that are formulated with spa-quality ingredients. We travel the globe for inspiration, ancient skincare rituals, and therapeutic body treatments to create a unique line of vitamin rich botanical products. Vegan. Cruelty-free. Travertine products have been featured on major networks such as FOX, NBC, ABC, Forbes, Bravo, and Extra. The Travertine Spa Atelier is located at 123 E. City Place Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

