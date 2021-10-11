Euclid Chemical Announces Price Increase Due to Continued Supply Chain Shortages of Construction Materials

CLEVELAND, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of continued shortages in the supply chain following the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical logjams, Euclid Chemical has announced a price increase for its line of concrete and masonry construction products. The price increase will take effect on October 15, 2021.

"In addition to significant supply challenges, raw material pricing and the cost of freight remain highly elevated," said Rusty Maglionico, vice president of sales and marketing, North America. "We maintain rigorous cost-control measures across our supply chain to counteract these increases but, despite these efforts, we must modify our pricing in order to ensure that we can deliver the products and solutions that our customers rely on."

"We are committed to transparency and keeping our customers informed," added Maglionico. "We remain confident in our ability to manage through these conditions and emerge with deeper, stronger customer and supplier relationships."

Euclid Chemical customers can expect to receive further communications by their local sales representatives with more detailed information regarding the impact of these price increases on all affected products.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

SOURCE The Euclid Chemical Company

