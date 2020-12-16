Euclid Chemical Launches New Solvent-Free Epoxy Coatings for Concrete Moisture Control and Protection

Dural Aquatight 100 Plus Concrete moisture mitigation systems are widely accepted as a critical part of the flooring system, used even when the moisture content of concrete or vapor transmission rate are not high at the time of flooring installation. Dural Aquatight 100 Plus is a solvent-free modified epoxy coating designed to seal concrete surfaces and reduce moisture vapor emissions prior to applying a finished flooring system.

Concrete treated with Dural Aquatight 100 Plus is well protected and prepared for the installation of most floor covering systems, including cementitious underlayment, carpeting, wood and more. It can be applied to new and existing concrete slabs in warehouses, industrial/retail facilities, office spaces, supermarkets and food & beverage processing centers. It exceeds the requirements of the industry standard ASTM F3010-13, by providing up to 25 pounds of moisture vapor reduction, as well as a barrier against high-alkaline conditions at the highest level.

Features/Benefits:

Reduces moisture vapor emission rates

Resistant to high-alkaline conditions

Moisture tolerant up to 25 pounds moisture vapor emission rate and 100% relative humidity

Single-coat application

Low odor

Fast cure

Excellent adhesion to properly prepared concrete

Low VOC content

Dural 50 LM FS

Dural 50 LM FS is a low-modulus, solvent-free, fast-curing epoxy sealer designed to penetrate concrete and protect it from the damaging effects of chlorides and water. Over time, water can seep into the concrete foundation and ultimately break down the concrete, causing damages to the surface such as cracks.

Dural 50 LM FS is designed to repair and seal cracks in concrete substrates, while also significantly reducing chloride intrusion. Its ultra-low viscosity ensures superior substrate wetting and easy penetration into static cracks of concrete surfaces. It can also be used as a fast-setting primer for epoxy polymer overlay systems.

Features/Benefits:

Extremely fast setting

Penetrates cracks by gravity

Heals and seals concrete

Increases wear resistance

Significantly reduces chloride intrusion

Reduces water absorption

Easy mixing

Non-flammable

Moisture tolerant

Low VOC content

For more information about these new products and Euclid Chemical's full product line, visit www.euclidchemical.com/products.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, The Euclid Chemical Company has served the global building market as a worldwide quality supplier and manufacturer of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry for more than a century. Euclid Chemical provides products and technologies including admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems, and more. www.euclidchemical.com

