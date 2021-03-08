Euclid Chemical Products Featured in The New American Home's Innovative Design

CLEVELAND, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, was proud to partner with the National Association of Home Builders on the 2021 New American Home to provide flooring solutions for the 37th annual project. Located in Winter Park, Florida, the New American Home showcases state-of-the-art materials in home efficiency, construction and design.

Euclid Chemical's products have been incorporated into this year's "concrete home," offering resilience to high-wind events and fire. Its Level Top PC-AGG self-leveling overlayment was used in white throughout the first floor's main living area, office and bathrooms as a modern, polished flooring solution with accents of charcoal for aesthetic purposes. Offering excellent adhesion and long-term durability, it features micro-fibers that prevent shrinkage and cracking.

Additionally, Euclid Chemical's Increte Granite Coat flooring system was installed in the home's three-car garage. Featuring a smooth, high-gloss appearance, this vinyl-chip epoxy coating provides a chemical- and abrasion-resistant surface that is easy to maintain.

The 2021 New American Home features a variety of trending design concepts, efficient construction methods and innovative products, representing the highest standards for residential design and construction. As the official show home of the annual International Builders' Show, this home will proudly showcase the latest products and technologies from the Leading Suppliers Council (LSC), part of the National Association of Home Builders of America.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

SOURCE The Euclid Chemical Company