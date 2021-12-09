Euclid Chemical to Participate at 2022 World of Concrete

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, has announced that they will be participating at World of Concrete (WOC) 2022. The event, which takes place January 17-20 in Las Vegas, is a four-day convention that serves as the concrete industry's largest event for building professionals.

As part of this year's WOC event, Euclid Chemical will participate in the following sessions:

Luncheon forum on January 19 , which will be hosted by WOC360 and the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), that will discuss how to prevent concrete slab surface defects, such as variations in thickness, excess moisture and high sulfate soils

that will discuss the value of a good distribution partner, as well as various concrete industry best practices for construction distributors Educational seminar on January 20 hosted by Euclid's Senior Director of Business Development – North America Amir Bonakdar and District Manager – Northern California / Nevada Brent Coulson , who will discuss the ideal design and construction practices that should be used for fiber-reinforced concrete by concrete contractors and producers

In addition, Euclid Chemical will donate a concrete sealer and webinar training package at the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) silent/live auction on January 19. Developed specifically to grow the concrete industry, the CIM program provides four-year Bachelor of Science degrees in Concrete Industry Management to graduates at participating universities. To date, more than 1,000 individuals have graduated through the program, with an additional 500 currently enrolled.

This year's auction will help support CIM programs at Middle Tennessee State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University, California State University – Chico, South Dakota State University and the CIM Executive MBA degree program, as well as help to fund various scholarships offered by organizations in the concrete industry.

For more information on WOC and event registration, visit worldofconcrete.com.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

SOURCE The Euclid Chemical Company