Euclid Transactional Announces Four Promotions Amid Global Firm Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting, today announced four promotions on its North American team of underwriting professionals. The promotions underline the deep and growing talent available to the firm's clients.

Euclid Transactional has seen significant growth over the past two years, including the launch of new practices in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Canada, as well as a new practice in New York focused on tax. Since launch, the firm's Canada practice has grown to be the largest and most experienced in that country, and its EMEA practice now features more than 11 members.

The senior level promotions announced today include:

Shawn O'Neill from Senior Vice President to Managing Director

from Senior Vice President to Managing Director Manuel Giner from Senior Vice President to Managing Director

from Senior Vice President to Managing Director Jake Filak from Vice President to Senior Vice President

from Vice President to Senior Vice President Jon Friedman from Vice President to Senior Vice President

Each of the promoted team members has successfully led the underwriting of hundreds of representations and warranties insurance policies, and exhibits Euclid Transactional's commitment to the highest levels of customer service and commercial risk selection.

"The strength of our underwriting is a core part of our value proposition to clients, and Manuel, Shawn, Jake and Jon play a vital role in maintaining our best in class status among transactional insurance underwriters," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "As we grow, we're confident that our deep bench of talent will allow us to continue to provide quality service on every deal we underwrite."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 1,800 policies and insured deals with a combined value of over $1.35 trillion.

"Transactional insurance has seen increased interest in recent years, as more deal parties recognize the benefits the product provides," added Rittberg. "Euclid Transactional's commitment to hiring the best talent puts us in a strong position to address this new interest across a wide range of deals and jurisdictions."

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is a subsidiary of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its subsidiaries with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

