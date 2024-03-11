Euclid Transactional Expands Global Tax Insurance Team with Two New Hires

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced the hiring of two new Tax Underwriters: Kami LaBerge and Egbert van der Graaff. Both will play a key role in managing the uncertainty and risk of tax positions for Euclid Transactional's clients and partners in the context of M&A deals, strategic tax positions and tax credit opportunities.

"Both Kami and Egbert are talented tax professionals who enhance our capabilities to insure complex tax matters across the globe," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "These two new hires come at a time of continued growth for the firm in both North America and Europe."

Kami LaBerge joins Euclid Transactional's team in North America as a Senior Vice President and previously worked as a tax attorney in the Los Angeles office of Paul Hastings, where she provided counsel on a diverse range of domestic and international tax issues. Her focus at Paul Hastings centered on renewable energy tax incentives, and she represented various stakeholders including developers, investors, insurers, lenders, and buyers in navigating complex tax equity and tax credit transfer transactions.

Egbert van der Graaff joins Euclid Transactional as a Senior Vice President for the firm's clients in the EMEA region. Prior to joining Euclid Transactional, Egbert was a Senior Tax Underwriter at a global insurance company, where he underwrote tax policies across continental Europe. Before joining the insurance industry, Egbert gained a decade of experience working as an international tax advisor with PwC Netherlands, where he spent the last five years on their M&A Tax Team.

"Kami and Egbert provide our global team with critical knowledge and expertise to help our clients navigate everchanging tax uncertainty, including from tax positions related to renewable tax credits," said Justin Berutich, Managing Director and Head of Tax at Euclid Transactional. "They add to the depth of our growing 13-member tax insurance practice."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 6,000 policies, for deals with a combined value of over $4.8 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of over $740 million from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Toronto and Paris, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Euclid Transactional is an equal opportunity employer who recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual or affectional orientation, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as required by applicable law. Euclid Transactional is committed to promoting and maintaining a diverse, inclusive environment where different backgrounds, characteristics and viewpoints are valued. To advance this commitment, we have formed and empowered a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to help us put diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of our hiring process and our company culture—and build a team that better reflects our desire for more equal representation in everything we do.

