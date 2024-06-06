Euclid Transactional Expands Its Partnership with CNA as CNA Joins North American Program

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, announced that CNA has joined its North American transactional insurance program. CNA has already been part of Euclid Transactional's Europe, Middle East and Africa program since early 2022.

CNA's expansion via the North American program demonstrates its confidence in Euclid Transactional, which has insured transactions valued at nearly $5 trillion across 10 offices around the world. It also highlights the effectiveness of Euclid Transactional's claims handling team of over 20 professionals that has facilitated payments of over $800 million since 2016.

Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional, commented, "We continue to be grateful for our fantastic panel of creditworthy insurance carrier partners. The expansion of our already excellent relationship with a top-quality insurer like CNA will enhance our ability to deliver consistent, dependable commercial solutions to our valued clients around the globe."

Steven Goldman, Senior Vice President, Affinity, Financial Lines and Healthcare at CNA, said, "Since 2022, we have been thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Euclid Transactional and are excited about further expanding our international relationship. We believe our support will allow Euclid Transactional to continue to focus on best-in-class execution on transactions and claims handling."

John N. Colis, President and CEO of Euclid Insurance Services and a Director on the Board of Directors of Euclid Transactional, noted, "Euclid Transactional has an outstanding panel of A.M. Best rated A or better carriers and it is excellent to see high quality partners like CNA grow with us."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten over 6,500 policies, for deals with a combined value of almost $5 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of over $800 million from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional strives to provides the most consistent and dependable service and has issued policies that have paid over $800 million to its clients. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, Singapore, Toronto, and Paris, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Euclid Transactional is an equal opportunity employer who recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual or affectional orientation, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as required by applicable law. Euclid Transactional is committed to promoting and maintaining a diverse, inclusive environment where different backgrounds, characteristics and viewpoints are valued. To advance this commitment, we have formed and empowered a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to help us put diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of our hiring process and our company culture—and build a team that better reflects our desire for more equal representation in everything we do.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 125 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

"CNA" is a registered service mark owned by the CNA Financial Corporation. Certain CNA Financial Corporation subsidiaries use the "CNA" service mark in connection with insurance underwriting and claims activities.

