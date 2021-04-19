Euclid Transactional Expands Middle Market and Tax Practices

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent (MGA) focused on transactional insurance underwriting, today announced the hiring of Simon Chung as Head of Middle Market, and Jeff Lash and Bryce Pressentin as tax underwriters joining Justin Pierce Berutich, the firm's Head of Tax. With these new hires, Euclid Transactional further expands its bandwidth to support its clients on transactions in the middle market and on tax matters.

Chung brings more than 10 years of experience working on mergers and acquisitions with a specific focus on clients involved in deals with enterprise values below $200 million. "The past year has seen substantial growth in demand for representations and warranties insurance underwriting, and our clients have shown a particular interest in support for their middle market deals," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "Simon's deep experience in this sector will further expand our ability to help clients manage risk."

Lash and Pressentin bring substantial experience managing domestic and international tax challenges for a wide range of taxpayers. Lash comes from Covington & Burling LLP, where he advised clients in a broad range of industries on complex and high-stakes federal income tax issues. Pressentin joins from the tax department of Chevron. Prior to that, he held senior roles advising on international and oil and gas tax issues for EY's National Tax Department and the American Petroleum Institute.

"Over the past several years, we've seen a growing number of clients recognize the value of insuring their potential tax exposures," said Berutich, Head of Euclid Transactional's Tax Practice. "With Jeff and Bryce on board, Euclid Transactional can further expand its offering of bespoke commercial insurance solutions for complex tax matters. We are thrilled to have these talented tax lawyers available to assist our clients and deal partners."

The new hires come amidst rapid growth for the company, which now employs over 60 people. Since its founding in 2016 Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 2,600 policies and insured deals with a combined value of over $2 trillion.

"We could not be more excited about these new hires," added Rittberg. "We are proud to offer some of the most consistent, dependable underwriters in the industry across our RWI, contingent and tax coverages, and to remain a destination of choice for industry-leading professionals."

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is a subsidiary of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its subsidiaries with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

