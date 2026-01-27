Euclid Transactional Releases Global RWI Claims Study

Third annual report from largest underwriter highlights key findings from more than $1 billion in claim payments including a rise in the severity of claims globally

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today released its third annual Global Representations & Warranties/Warranty & Indemnity Insurance (RWI) Claims Study. The in-depth report analyzes nine years' worth of global claims data and identifies key insights and trends for stakeholders and participants involved in the M&A or transactional liability insurance ecosystem.

The latest Global RWI Claims Study breaks down more than $1 billion of claims payments made since Euclid Transactional's founding in 2016. 44 of those payments, which add up to an aggregate amount of more than $314 million, were made in the most recent one-year period covered by the study, reflecting an active claims-paying period for the company.

"The data in our third-annual Claims Study reflects our founding mission: to create a premium underwriting and claims service platform that values speed, efficiency, and client-service," said Phil Casper, Principal. "One key milestone highlighted in this report—reaching $1 billion in claims payments made—also shows the scale at which our claims team, the industry's largest, is able to process the most complex RWI claims. Though it took six years to pay our first $500M, it took less than two to pay the next $500M. This product continues to be a key tool for dealmakers."

Highlights from this year's Global RWI Claims Study include:

A continued focus on efficient resolutions of claims: Since Euclid's last Claims Study, 54.5% of paid claims were resolved in 12 months or less, reflecting nearly 20% more rapid resolutions than in prior years.

Since Euclid's last Claims Study, 54.5% of paid claims were resolved in 12 months or less, reflecting nearly 20% more rapid resolutions than in prior years. Severe losses becoming more frequent : Over 45% of Loss Paid from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, arose out of payments of $20M or more. The study also reveals an uptick in claims asserting diminution-in-value loss in recent years, twice as many in 2023 and 2024 compared to 2022.

: Over 45% of Loss Paid from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, arose out of payments of $20M or more. The study also reveals an uptick in claims asserting diminution-in-value loss in recent years, twice as many in 2023 and 2024 compared to 2022. Euclid's EMEA team has experienced a substantial increase in claims received: The firm received 333% more claim notices in EMEA in 2024 than 2021, arising from jurisdictions throughout Europe and beyond and generated from its offices in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and France.

"Our annual Claims Study provides timely insight on the state of the transactional insurance industry through the lens of the industry's largest claims team," said Meg Gardiner, Euclid's Chief Legal Officer, who oversees the claims team. "In what continues to be a dynamic time for the RWI industry, the report's findings – which show our team's continued focus on efficient claims resolutions – emphasize the value of our claims handling ability to our clients."

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties/warranty & indemnity, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional strives to provides the most consistent and dependable service and has issued policies that have paid over $1 billion to its clients. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Miami, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, Toronto, Paris, and Singapore, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

