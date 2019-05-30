Eufloria Medical of TN, Inc. (OTCQB) ACCA Finishes Phase one construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. ("Acacia" or the "Company") (OTCQB symbol: ACCA), an emerging medicinal hemp company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MariJ), MEDAHUB, Inc. (MEDAHUB) and Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc. (Eufloria) focused on the growing and distribution of new and proprietary medicinal hemp products domestically, USDA certified organic mobile processing and handling solutions for its customers, and technology solutions for the expanding physician market is pleased to announce that the company has completed phase one of the construction work for 16,000 Sq./ft of the indoor space at the Tennessee Farm. Phase two is underway with 480v/277v three phase power being brought to the building, all HVAC dehumidifiers and lighting, with an stationary extraction facility capable of processing hundreds of pounds per day.

The Company is pleased, for our stakeholders and customers we service, that we may have an indoor and outdoor harvest this season at the farm location in this evolving medicinal hemp market. The company deployed its software technology which is now tracking each plant all the way through to end product, from soil to oil! Eufloria, (www.eufloriamedical.com) will be growing from clones, processing and manufacturing a product line that is supercritical CO2 extracted by its sister company "MariJ" (www.marijinc.com) who has just completed processing and manufacturing a 2000 lbs. contract and added 500 additional pound addendum for processing of USDA certified organic hemp for its customers in Nashville. "This continues to provide increased revenue from 4Q 2018, through 2Q 2019. We will continue to produce high quality full spectrum products and we will stay dedicated to working on GMP's and ISO certification along with FDA standards at our farm location and through the company mobile unit," said Richard K. Pertile, Acacia's Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Information on the Acacia or MariJ Pharmaceuticals websites does not constitute a part of this release.

SOURCE Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc.

