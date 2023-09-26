eufy Clean Tackles Pet Hair Challenges with the Launch of the X8 Pro Robotic Vacuum and Mop

News provided by

eufy

26 Sep, 2023, 19:00 ET

Enhanced Features Include Increased Suction Power, a Unique Detangling Roller Brush, and a Self-Empty Station

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Clean, Anker Innovations' leading smart home appliance brand, today announced the official launch of their deep cleaning robotic vacuum, the eufy Clean X8 Pro. This latest robovac from eufy Clean is an upgraded version of the brand's 2021 X8 Hybrid, specifically designed for pet owners. It boasts technological features that provide users with an effortless, deep cleaning experience.

Deep Cleaning System

Continue Reading
eufy Clean X8 Pro with Twin Turbine Suction and Active Detangling Roller Brush
eufy Clean X8 Pro with Twin Turbine Suction and Active Detangling Roller Brush

The eufy Clean X8 Pro robotic vacuum is equipped with an advanced deep cleaning system, featuring Twin-Turbine™ suction technology and an innovative Active Detangling™ roller brush. It is specifically engineered to provide thorough cleaning on all types of flooring, with a special focus on carpets. This makes it an excellent choice for pet owners, as it effectively picks up pet hair and dander, ensuring a clean and allergen-free environment.

Twin-Turbine™ Technology

Featuring a powerful twin turbine system, the X8 Pro's enhanced 2X 4,000 Pa suction power offers almost double the suction power of its predecessor, the X8 Hybrid. This extra power makes it capable of extracting hair embedded deep within carpets after just one pass.

Active Detangling™ Roller Brush

Say goodbye to having to detangle hair from the rollerbrush. Boasting a 99.7% pet hair detangle rate, the X8 Pro's V-shaped roller brush features high density bristles that greatly reduce the amount of hair that gets wound around it during cleaning. When the X8 Pro returns to its base, or when the user manually activates the function, the roller brush rotates in reverse across an integrated comb. This action detangles any stray hairs from the brush before they are vacuumed into the dust bin. This system ensures that the X8 Pro's roller brush remains at peak efficiency, always prepared for the next cleaning session.

Self-Empty Station

The X8 Pro features a self-empty station that efficiently traps 99.9% of dust and debris, significantly reducing dust exposure. Its impressive 2.5L capacity, combined with a bacteriostatic dust bag, allows for the safe storage of dust and debris for up to 45 days. Additionally, it offers a customizable empty frequency setting, enabling users to adjust their experience according to their individual preferences.

iPath™️ Laser Navigation
With iPath Laser Navigation, the X8 Pro generates accurate maps for efficient cleaning, even in areas with low lighting. It reaches every corner of the home, including challenging areas such as between chair legs, beneath sofas, and around pet bowls.

Product Specifications

Specifications

X8 Pro

Battery Life

5200mAh

Suction Power

2X 4,000 Pa

Mopping Type

2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop

Obstacle

Avoidance

Infrared Laser

Length

Robot: 13.93''

Station: 6.10''

Width

Robot: 13.89''

Station: 7.67''

Height

Robot: 3.91''

Station: 15.11''

Weight

20.00 lbs

Also announced today were a series of upgrades to the recently launched X9 Pro including:

  • Edge-Hugging Deep Mopping - enables the Robovac to execute a swing motion, thereby expanding its cleaning reach. It is designed to meticulously clean the edges of the room and effectively eliminate dirt from hard-to-reach gaps.

  • Water Level Detection - keeps user informed about the water tank's status with a newly added water tank demonstration icon on eufy Clean App. If the water level is not enough to complete a mopping task, a reminder will be sent to the user for replenishing the water to ensure uninterrupted cleaning.

  • Smart No-Go Zones - User will receive a no-go zone recommendation if the robovac gets stuck in a certain place several times or tentatively have risks of falling, and the app will recommend setting this specific area as No-go Zone.

These enhanced features are currently available for our beta testers. The Edge-Hugging Deep Mopping and Water Level Detection functionalities are scheduled for an official launch by the end of September. Meanwhile, the Smart No-Go Zones feature is anticipated to be released by the end of November. Users will be notified of these updates via OTA push notifications on the eufy Clean App.

Pricing & Availability

The eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station is slated to be available for purchase starting September 26th for $649.99 on Amazon and us.eufy.com in the US, £599 on Amazon and uk.eufy.com in the UK, and €599.99 EUR on Amazon and de.eufy.com in Germany and Europe.

The eufy Clean X9 Pro is now available for $899.99 on Amazon and us.eufy.com in the US, £899.99 on Amazon and uk.eufy.com in the UK, and €899.00 EUR on Amazon and de.eufy.com in Germany and Europe.

For more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact [email protected].

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com

About eufy

From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufylife.com.

SOURCE eufy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.