eufy Introduces New Smart Sock Series to Help Parents Monitor Babies' Sleep and Care Needs

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Baby, an innovative smart appliance brand by Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of two smart socks for monitoring babies' sleeping patterns and general wellness - the Smart Sock S340 and S360.

The eufy Smart Sock easily slips onto a baby's foot and allows parents to track sleeping patterns and gain better insight into their child's overall sleeping habits.

Gentle to Wear, Easy to Use

The eufy Smart Sock easily slips onto a baby's foot and allows parents to track sleeping patterns and gain better insight into their child's overall sleeping habits. The Smart Sock comes bundled with a 2K resolution camera and integrated microphone to monitor the baby's environment and sounds in real-time. The sock is made from a lycra and unbroken loop fabric blend which is soft, breathable, durable, and washable, making it gentle on babies' skin. With three sizes to choose from, newborn babies up to 18-month-old toddlers can find their perfect fit.

"eufy's mission is to bring smart technology to everyone in smart and helpful ways, including parents, babies and caregivers," said Frank Zhu, General Manager. "We hope our line of smart baby monitoring products will give parents added peace of mind when caring for their baby."

Putting Safety First

The sock's integrated sensor runs on a minimized battery wattage of 10 milliwatts, to keep the baby safe. The sock also monitors the battery for any issues and immediately shuts off power to protect the baby's foot. The rechargeable 80mAh Li-Po battery operates up to a full day without needing a recharge.

Each smart sock is bundled with a camera with 330-degree pan, 110-degree tilt and 4× zoom capabilities, and 32GB SD card to store video locally with no subscription fees. The camera also supports night vision monitoring through the eufy Baby mobile app.

In addition, the S340 Smart Sock package includes a smart base that gives parents instant sound and visual alerts. The base is equipped with audio signals for low battery and unexpected monitoring results, as well as light alerts when baby movement is detected. The S340 Smart Sock can be charged magnetically from the smart base.

For an always-on display, users can choose the S360 Smart Sock, which comes with a 5-inch, 720p screen in place of the smart base. Sound and video alerts are communicated to caregivers through the display. Parents can see a livestream of their baby sleeping, as well as real-time sleeping statistics. Users can recharge the S360 Smart Sock quickly and easily with the included magnetic charger. Parents receive daily sleep reports on the eufy Baby mobile app.

Durable and Protected

The eufy Baby Smart Sock's inner sheath contains a thin and light sensor which collects signals that help track biometrics without affecting the baby's comfort. The smart sock completed rigorous quality testing and achieved quality assurance certifications. *

Availability

The S340 Smart Sock with camera, smart base and SD card is available for purchase today in the US for $329.99 via eufylife.com and Amazon.

The S360 Smart Sock with camera, smart display and SD card is available for pre-sale today in the US for $399.99, with shipping dates next year. It is exclusively available on eufylife.com with a pre-order price of $329.99.

*Quality assurance certifications: CE, FCC, and RoHS

Additional Specifications



Hardware Dimensions & Capabilities Detection & Smart Alerts Connection Smart Sock Sock Sensor: 4.2 cm x 3.8 cm x 1.3 cm (without sock wrap) Fabric: Unbroken loop & Lycra blend; REACH Compliant. Movement Sleep Tracking (Real-time Sleep Status, Historical Sleep Status, Daily Sleep time) Heart Rate Tracking Bluetooth Baby Camera Dimensions: 8.1 cm x 8.1 cm x 10.7 cm Resolution: 2K - 3MP (2304 x 1296) 330° horizontal pan -- 110° vertical tilt 4× Zoom with Night Vision monitoring 32 GB MicroSD Card Mounting: Wall Mount; Crib Mount (up to 4 cm thickness of crib edge) Encryption: AES-128bit Smart Alerts: Sound/Noise Temperature Wi-Fi connection: 2.4GHz only Two-way Audio Video Storage: Clip Recording (micro SD card required), Local (up to 128GB SD card) & Cloud Smart Base (S340) Dimensions: 8.0 cm x 8.0 cm x 3.2 cm Smart Alerts: Human Voice Light Indicator Wi-Fi connection: 2.4GHz only Bluetooth Smart Display (S360) Dimensions: 1.4 cm x 10.3 cm x 5.7 cm Screen: 5-inch 720P Control: Touch Screen Smart Alerts: Human Voice Light Indicator Wi-Fi connection: 2.4GHz only

About eufy

From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. Find more information about eufy at eufylife.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore, and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

