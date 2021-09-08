eufy Unveils A New Generation of Vacuums: RoboVac X8 Series and HomeVac H30

"These new home vacuums are packed with big technological innovations by eufy that are focused on consumers' needs that were previously unmet, which made cleaning the house a hassle," said Rick Du, General Manager of eufy's Appliances division. "On one hand, the Twin Turbine Technology in the RoboVac X8 Series makes it almost impossible for dirt, debris, or pet hair to be left behind; on the other hand, the HomeVac H30 offers unbeatable suction power with a wide variety of accessories in order for customers to find the most efficient solution for their homes or cars."

RoboVac X8 Series: more power and smarter cleaning

The X8 Series includes the RoboVac X8 and the X8 Hybrid, with the latter featuring mopping and vacuuming functions. Both models pack eufy's new Twin Turbine Technology that applies two turbines that generate 2*2,000 Pascals (pa) of suction power. This together with dynamic pressure suction , means those trickier than usual particles are swept up with ease. And pet owners can rest easily, knowing that pet-hair cleaning capabilities have increased by almost 57% compared to previous RoboVac models.

eufy's X8 Series makes vacuuming smart with iPath™ Laser Navigation. Using a Lidar laser, the RoboVac X8 learns the layout of your house and builds a real-time map - ensuring it covers the entire room. The X8 series also uses A.I. Map technology that allows users to see the X8's real-time mapping report and use that data with zone commands to customize where the X8 should and shouldn't clean. Like staying away from toilets or other rooms around the house, for example.

Clever sensors also ensure the X8 will navigate around stairs, find its way out of trouble spots, and make sure your valuables aren't swept up in the mess.

HomeVac H30: A customizable cleaning experience

The H30 is an all-in-one stick vacuum that cleans in any scenario. It is small and lightweight enough to reach all the nooks and crannies of the car, but it's also strong enough to do the job in the home. The H30's TriPower™ System provides 80 AW of suction power - strong enough to pick up dust, pet hair, and particles. Weighing less than two pounds, the H30 is easy to carry, while the removable on-board battery provides more than 20 minutes of non-stop cleaning.

The H30 comes with three different accessory packages suited towards specific scenarios:

H30 Venture: designed for the optimal cleaning of the car

H30 Mate: the one for pet owners that includes a mini motorized tool specifically designed for picking up all the hair and fur left behind by cats, dogs, and more.

H30 Infinity: this one includes all accessories that come with the Venture and Mate versions plus a few more, making the Infinity the perfect vacuum to tackle any job, even mopping.

Availability and Pricing

The X8 Series & HomeVac H30 are available for pre-order on eufy's website right now in the US, Germany, and the UK. Pricing information and product links are as follow:

X8 Series

RoboVac X8 RoboVac X8 Hybrid ● US - $599.99 ● UK - £449.99 ● DE - €499.99 ● US - $649.99 ● UK - £499.99 ● DE - €549.99

HomeVac H30

HomeVac H30 Venture For the car HomeVac H30 Mate For pet owners HomeVac H30 Infinity Full set (Venture + Mate and more) ● US - $159.99 ● UK - £149.99 ● DE - €159.99 ● US - $179.99 ● UK - £169.99 ● DE - €179.99 ● US- $199.99 ● UK- £189.99 ● DE- €199.99

About eufy

eufy is a smart home brand by Anker Innovations. eufy was founded in 2016 with the objective of bringing the latest smart home technology and home security devices to households across the country at attainable prices. Find more about eufy appliances and home security systems at www.eufylife.com .

About Anker Innovations Ltd.

Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands, and its products can be found at www.anker.com .

