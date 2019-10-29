eufyCam 2 Announces Support for Apple HomeKit

The eufyCam 2's integration with HomeKit brings an extra level of usability and security to iOS users. Users can use the Apple Home app and Siri to stream live video from the eufyCam 2 to an iPhone or iPad. The eufyCam 2 sends rich notifications directly to iPhones or iPads whenever it detects motion, so that customers can see live video immediately from the lock screen of their devices.

Collaboration with Apple

eufyCam 2 will be one of the first security cameras to take advantage of HomeKit Secure Video as an update for customers later this year. eufy already has a strong reputation for securing customers' data on local storage, and Apple Secure Video will allow iOS customers to privately and securely capture activity from eufyCam 2 cameras in iCloud.

Using the Home app, iOS customers will be able to see live video of their security cameras as well as view 10-days of recent activity detected by them. Customers that have a 200 GB iCloud plan can add one camera at no extra cost; those with a 2 TB plan can add up to five cameras.

With Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad as the home hub, HomeKit Secure Video uses on-device intelligence to privately analyze activity captured from the eufyCam 2 to detect whether it sees a person, vehicle or an animal before securely sending it to iCloud. This ensures a user is only notified when there is important activity detected in their home.

HomeKit Secure Video will be available to eufyCam 2 customers via an over-the-air update later this year.

Availability

The eufyCam 2 is available on pre-order at BestBuy.com for $349.99.

About eufy

eufy is a smart home brand by Anker Innovations. Founded in 2016 with the objective of bringing the latest smart home technology to households across the country at attainable prices, eufy has established itself as a leader in robovacs, baby monitors and smart home security products. Find more about eufy at www.eufylife.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support accessible premium audio, portable entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com .

