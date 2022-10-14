DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations (Anker), a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, showcased its latest developments across its brands, including Anker Charging, eufy Smart Home, Soundcore Audio, AnkerWork and Nebula projectors showcasing the future of the connected living experience.

eufyCam 3 with BionicMind™ Captivates Attendees at Gitex Global 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Anker Innovations)

At Gitex, Anker launched the eufyCam 3 and Edge Security System under eufy Security that includes HomeBase 3 data hub, two eufyCam 3 solar-powered cameras with 4K resolution, free local storage, machine-learning A.I. with 99% accurate recognition and automatic analysis of video and events directly from the enhanced eufy Security mobile app.

"We were extremely pleased with the response we received from visitors at GITEX Global 2022 as it relates to our range of solutions and in particular, the eufyCam 3," said Faraz Mehdi, General Manager, Anker Innovations MEA and South Asia. "This is the region's premier technology event and the solutions showcased with new and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence is quite exceptional. We believe our solutions will thrive both in the UAE and across the region and look forward to opportunities that GITEX will bring us both now and towards its next edition in 2023."

Managed by the new HomeBase 3, the Edge Security System will leverage eufy Security's proprietary BionicMind™, a self-learning A.I. that will over time deliver 99% accuracy in recognizing different people, as well as detecting pets and objects. BionicMind's facial recognition capabilities automatically captures and classifies past video footage of family members, friends or other frequent visitors.

The eufy Security app has been upgraded to allow users to manage all of their notifications and devices on one interface and take advantage of the HomeBase 3's BionicMind technology to instantly catalog and organize footage. The user follows these steps to start the data curation process:

Open the eufy Security mobile app and upload images of family, friends and other frequent visitors Assign names and relationships to each of the images Open the Settings icon to decide which familiar faces require notifications and which faces to ignore. (Users can also apply the same notification settings for their pets)

HomeBase 3 comes with 16GB of free, 256-bit encrypted local storage and can support up to 16 TB of additional memory using an external hard drive.

