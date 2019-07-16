Eufy's New Video Doorbell Makes Privacy Its Killer Feature

The eufy Video Doorbell features a 160 degree wide-angle lens that records footage in 2K at a 4:3 ratio. HDR footage lets customers properly expose their video, helping them see who is at the door in difficult lighting conditions.

A common problem with doorbell video cameras is that they send too many unnecessary alerts. The eufy Video Doorbell solves this problem allowing customers to set up their own smart activity zone, sending alerts only when it detects another person in that area. The camera's facial snapshot feature helps provide more informed notifications by capturing an image whenever it sees a new face, letting customers know who is at the door without needing to see a live video feed.

Private, locally stored data, are the key features

True home security means customers have complete control over where their security footage lives. The eufy Video Doorbell keeps security footage in customer's control via encrypted AES local storage. Customers can access their security footage from their phones without worrying about a third-party seeing their footage.

Since the device stores data locally, there's no need to pay extra fees. This is a common pain point for security camera customers - a recent survey shows that 75 percent of home security customers feel it's unfair that they are charged a monthly fee to view video footage from a home security system they have already paid for. With the eufy Security Video Doorbell, customers can access their footage at no extra cost.

Secure your home come rain, snow or shine

The eufy Video thrives in most outdoor environments. It is IP65 weatherproof rated, and can operate in temperatures between -4°f (-20°C) to 122°F (50°c). The built-in microphone also allows customers to communicate with their guests through their phone via the eufy Security app.

Price and Availability

The eufy Video Doorbell is now available on Amazon.com for $159.99.

