Eugene, Oregon Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, Internationally Recognized Expert in Breast Surgery, Elected as President-Elect of The Aesthetic Society

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kiya Movassaghi is honored to continue serving the 2,600+ member organization dedicated to the advancement of aesthetic plastic surgery

EUGENE, Ore., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, Founder and Director of Movassaghi Plastic Surgery & Ziba Medical Spa in Eugene, Oregon, was recently chosen by his colleagues to be President-Elect of The Aesthetic Society for 2023. The Aesthetic Society is the world's leading organization devoted solely to aesthetic plastic surgery. As President-Elect of the Aesthetic Society, Dr. Movassaghi will uphold the organization's primary missions, including promoting excellence in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine by fostering education, research, and innovation, as well as promoting increased safety.

Dr. Movassaghi's extensive plastic surgery practice experience and contributions to the advancement of surgical technique uniquely qualify him for this role. He has also demonstrated his commitment to the plastic surgery community as Former President of the Northwest Society of Plastic Surgeons, and in previous leadership positions within The Aesthetic Society.

"It has been a pleasure to serve on The Aesthetic Society's Executive Committee as Vice President and as Treasurer; I am deeply honored to have been elected to the President-Elect position," stated Dr. Movassaghi. "It is a privilege to continue serving an organization at the forefront of aesthetic medicine."

Dr. Movassaghi also regularly shares his surgical expertise as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University's School of Medicine in Portland. His dedication to teaching extends to his role as Director of an Aesthetic Society-endorsed cosmetic fellowship at his Eugene practice, Movassaghi Plastic Surgery & Ziba Medical Spa, where he guides future plastic surgeons in gaining valuable experience and insight.

Dr. Movassaghi has also authored numerous peer-reviewed scientific articles and edited the book Shaping the Breast: Optimizing Outcomes in Breast Augmentation, an invaluable resource for aesthetic surgeons worldwide. He has been featured in The Aesthetic Society's award-winning docuseries " Beyond the Before and After ," highlighting his meticulous surgical skill and outstanding patient care.

"I believe that The Aesthetic Society is vital to the professional development of plastic surgeons worldwide," says Dr. Movassaghi. "I will work tirelessly to support our members as they strive to ensure their patients receive the safe, transformative outcomes they deserve."

