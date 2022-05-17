Eugene Plastic Surgeon Named Vice President of The Aesthetic Society

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kiya Movassaghi will serve on the executive committee of the organization dedicated to aesthetic plastic surgery.

EUGENE, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board certified plastic surgeon Kiya Movassaghi, MD, FACS has been elected to the office of Vice President of The Aesthetic Society . Dedicated to the art, science, and safe practice of aesthetic plastic surgery, The Aesthetic Society membership consists of over 2,600 board certified plastic surgeons. Dr. Movassaghi has been a member of the organization since 2006.

"I am honored to work with the new executive committee to uphold our organization's mission," said Dr. Movassaghi. "The values of The Aesthetic Society are consistent with ours at my practice in Eugene—providing honest and caring treatment, applying the highest standards of safety, and advancing excellence in aesthetic medicine. The Aesthetic Society simply advocates for these values on a greater scale."

Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), Dr. Movassaghi is a highly accomplished aesthetic specialist. He received both MD and DMD degrees at Harvard and completed residencies in general surgery and plastic surgery before establishing Movassaghi Plastic Surgery in Eugene, Oregon.

In addition to his private practice, Dr. Movassaghi has also served as a member of The Aesthetic Society Board of Directors, director of an Aesthetic Society-endorsed fellowship, past president of the Northwest Society of Plastic Surgeons (NWSPS), and Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Oregon Health & Science University. He is widely published in scientific journals and edited a textbook, Shaping the Breast , on the fundamentals of implant-based breast surgery. He is passionate about staying abreast of and perfecting aesthetic and reconstructive surgery techniques, including laser-based and endoscopic procedures for minimal scarring.

In his role as Vice President, Dr. Movassaghi says he looks forward to working with Dr. Jennifer Walden, the new president and the first female surgeon to hold the role.

"Dr. Walden has exciting plans to promote diversity and increase involvement of younger surgeons in our organization," explained Dr. Movassaghi. "We, along with our talented member surgeons, will also continue to leverage our organization's influence to advance treatment options and advocate for patients."

About Movassaghi Plastic Surgery & Ziba Medical Spa: Dr. Kiya Movassaghi is a board certified plastic surgeon who focuses on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. A nationally-renowned expert, he is a graduate of Harvard Medical School, has performed over 14,000 cosmetic procedures, and holds over 18 years of experience as a board certified plastic surgeon. Movassaghi Plastic Surgery & Ziba Medical Spa is located at 330 South Garden Way, Suite 100, Eugene, Oregon, 97401. They can be reached by phone at 541.686.8700; for more information, visit drmovassaghi.com .

