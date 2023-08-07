Eugenio Lolli Named Alcantara's CEO and Managing Director

MILAN , Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eugenio Lolli has been named CEO and managing director of Alcantara S.p.A., the "Made in Italy" luxury lifestyle brand featured in automotive interiors as well as in the world of consumer electronics, high fashion and interior design.

Lolli succeeds Andrea Boragno who now serves as chairman of the company's board of directors and its executive committee.

Lolli joined Alcantara in 2011 and progressed through a series of management positions to become director of sales in 2017. Most recently he had been director of sales, technology and operations.

A native of Perugia in Umbria, he holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Perugia in Perugia, Italy, and a master's degree in business administration from Bocconi University in Milan.

Founded in 1972, Alcantara was certified as Carbon Neutral in 2009. It was the first Italian industrial company and one of the first companies in the world to achieve the status of Carbon Neutrality which is based on the offset of greenhouse gas emissions through carbon credits derived from certified and verified offset projects.

