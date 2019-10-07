EUHC4CA Poll: Majority of Americans Support Raising Taxes And Eliminating Private Health Insurers for Single Payer / "Medicare-for-All"

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority of Americans put private health insurance companies on notice when they said they would be fine with transitioning everyone in the USA to a federal health insurance plan as long as they could keep their doctors and coverage, even if it meant increased taxes and eliminating private health insurers.

"We asked the question honestly and threw in the worst phrases possible. It turns out that Americans are intelligent and compassionate people," said Dale Fountain, Chairperson/CEO of Enact Universal Healthcare for California. "Americans want a Single Payer / Medicare for All health system, and they're perfectly fine with mandating it for everyone. Lawmakers, take heed, or lose your jobs to people who will."

In February, EUHC4CA ran a similar poll also showing a majority of Americans backing Single Payer.

"The people of this great country aren't merely asking, they are DEMANDING that our country's leaders protect the health and safety of its citizens, especially of our more vulnerable members – our children, our disabled, our elderly – from the predatory practices of the health insurance and pharma industries," said Vice Chairperson Michael Saucedo.

EUHC4CA is the largest Single Payer organization in California and arguably the USA with over 122,000 supporters in California alone. Join our page on Facebook for the latest news and research.

Enact Universal Healthcare for California / Google Surveys poll, Sept. 26 – 29, 2019. 2,996 randomly selected respondents via mobile app, 95% confidence, ±1.6% margin of error. Responses weighted by age, gender, and geography using 2017 U.S. Census Bureau data. Full methodology and data can be found here.

