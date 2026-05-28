Euhomy Helps Keep This Summer Chilled With Launch of Rock Plus and Rock Pro Smart Ice Makers

New tabletop ice makers deliver crystal-clear square and sphere ice for elevated cocktails and premium home entertaining

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euhomy, a leading innovator in modern home ice solutions, today announced the launch of two new premium smart ice makers: the Euhomy Rock Plus Square Ice Maker and the Euhomy Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker. Designed for cocktail enthusiasts, whiskey lovers, and modern entertainers, the new countertop appliances combine crystal-clear ice technology, smart controls, and sleek portable designs to deliver a sophisticated at-home bar experience.

The new products were unveiled during an exclusive media preview event in New York City on May 28 and expand Euhomy's growing portfolio of premium ice solutions engineered for every lifestyle and occasion.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for elevated beverage experiences at home, and ice quality plays a critical role in flavor, presentation, and enjoyment," said Paul Shen, founder and CEO of Euhomy. "With Rock Plus and Rock Pro, we designed products that combine premium craftsmanship, intelligent technology, and exceptional ice clarity to help users enjoy bar-quality drinks anytime, anywhere."

Euhomy Rock Plus: Built for Every Pour

Launching May 25, 2026, the Euhomy Rock Plus Square Ice Maker produces large 2-inch crystal-clear square ice cubes designed to chill drinks efficiently while minimizing dilution. Ideal for whiskey, cocktails, iced coffee, and premium beverages, the compact countertop machine features dual ice-making modes that allow users to prioritize either speed or enhanced clarity depending on the occasion.

Additional features include:

Smart app scheduling and remote operation

Real-time color display with live system updates

One-touch self-cleaning functionality

Compact, portable design for home or outdoor entertaining

The Euhomy Rock Plus will retail for $399.99.

Euhomy Rock Pro: Form Meets Flavor

Available May 26, 2026, the Euhomy Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker elevates luxury home entertaining with perfectly round 2.5-inch crystal-clear ice spheres crafted for premium spirits and craft cocktails. Designed to reduce surface area and slow melting, the spheres rapidly chill beverages while preserving nuanced flavors.

The Rock Pro combines advanced cooling performance with refined materials, including stainless steel, aluminum, and leather accents, creating a statement piece for modern home bars.

Key features include:

Crystal-clear 2.5-inch sphere ice

Continuous cooling technology to keep ice ready to serve

Smart app scheduling and remote management

Intuitive real-time color display

15-minute deep self-cleaning cycle

Compact portable footprint

The Euhomy Rock Pro will retail for $499.99.

Both products reflect Euhomy's continued focus on combining thoughtful design, smart functionality, and premium ice performance for today's home entertaining needs.

For product spec sheets and hi-res images, please find the media kit HERE. For more information about Euhomy's products, visit www.euhomy.com.

About Euhomy

Euhomy is dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality home appliances designed to enhance everyday living. From portable ice makers to advanced smart ice solutions, Euhomy combines modern design, intelligent technology, and user-focused functionality to deliver exceptional convenience for homes, kitchens, and entertaining spaces worldwide.

SOURCE Euhomy