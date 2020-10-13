Euisun Chung Inaugurated as Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, Opening a New Chapter in History

Hyundai Motor Group will open a new chapter in its history under Euisun Chung's leadership. Embracing the vision 'Together for a Better Future,' the Group will develop and acquire key technologies and capabilities to overcome market uncertainties, including COVID-19.

In his inauguration remarks, Euisun Chung presented the future direction of the Group as one focused on 'customers,' 'humanity,' 'future,' and 'social contribution.'

"All of our goals and efforts must be customer-centric. The first step to customer happiness is to enable them to focus on their own lives through perfect quality of our products and services," said the newly inaugurated Chairman Chung.

Over the years, Chung has stressed the customer-centric approach and customer satisfaction, and applied the concept more broadly to all of humanity.

"For the free movement and prosperity of humanity, we will develop the world's most innovative and reliable autonomous driving technology, offering entirely new mobility experiences," said Chairman.

Chung is spearheading the Group's transformation from an automaker into a future mobility solution provider.

The Group will offer mobility solutions tailored to customer lifestyles and continue to grow its market leadership in various fields, including autonomous driving, electrification, hydrogen fuel cell, robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

The Group recently formed a venture Motional Inc. with Aptiv to develop and deploy industry-leading full autonomous driving technology. It is collaborating with partners around the globe to provide mobility services that meet the varying needs of different regions.

Furthermore, Chung foresaw the powerful possibilities of hydrogen energy and championed the growth of hydrogen ecosystem, with broad implementation of fuel cell technology beyond automobiles.

"Our world-class hydrogen fuel cell technology will be used not only in automobiles, but also in various fields, as an eco-friendly energy solution for the future of humanity," said Chung. "We will also realize the future of our imagination through Robotics, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Smart City and other innovations. These groundbreaking advancements will offer a higher plane of life experiences for humanity."

In his remarks, he also stressed the importance of social contribution to the communities in which the Group operates, reflecting on his long-time commitment to communities and the future generation.

"Hyundai Motor Group aims to become a company cherished for realizing humanity's dream of safe and free movement and a peaceful life, as well as sharing its fruits with customers around the world."

The Group's transformation under Chung is also taking place internally, with an emphasis on flexibility and agility like that of tech companies. Under his leadership, the Group is accelerating its efforts toward a healthier corporate culture by empowering its employees and encouraging horizontal communication.

■ Chairman Euisun Chung Profile

Education

BA, Korea University

MBA, University of San Francisco

Experience

2018 Executive Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group

2009 Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Company

2005 President, Kia Motors Corporation

2003 Head of Business Strategy Planning, Kia Motors Corporation

Executive Vice President, Business Planning Division at Hyundai Motor Company

2002 Senior Vice President, Domestic Sales Division at Hyundai Motor Company

1999 Director, Procurement / Sales Support Division at Hyundai Motor Company

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

