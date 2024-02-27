Eukanuba Announces Partnership Renewal with United Kennel Club

 Eukanuba™, an innovator in performance nutrition, and United Kennel Club (UKC) are heading into the fifth year of their landmark partnership. 

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EUKANUBA™, a leader in premium performance nutrition for sporting, working and service dogs, announced today a renewal of its partnership with the United Kennel Club (UKC). UKC's 126 years of dedication to the performance dog has garnered millions of registered dogs, 23,000 breeders, more than 3,900 clubs and a variety of industry-leading publications, making it the leading performance dog sports organization in the world.

"At Eukanuba, it is our mission to fuel both the mental and physical capabilities of the canine athlete through the power of nutrition. The United Kennel Club gives canine athletes the opportunity to learn and showcase their incredible abilities like no other," said Jessica Stiebel, Eukanuba North American Brand Lead. "We look forward to years of collaboration around our collective passion of 'dogs that do more'."

As the official performance dog nutrition partner of UKC, Eukanuba will foster community engagement through an integrated presence at major UKC events, educational support for professional members and mutual thought leadership initiatives across broader performance dog industry. The partnership further highlights Eukanuba's ongoing commitment to the UKC community and support of active dogs everywhere.

"Proper nutrition is key for a dog to do its best in any sporting or competition setting," said UKC Vice President Todd Kellam. "In year five of this partnership, we will continue to highlight our canine athletes and showcase all the incredible things they can do."

Eukanuba was founded in 1969 by Paul Iams. His legacy of creating performance-based nutrition can still be seen to this day in the range of innovative products Eukanuba has produced and will continue to bring to market.

With nearly 50 years of research, Eukanuba™ offers a complete food lineup, and delivers exceptional, customized nutrition. Eukanuba's products cater to all types of dogs and are categorized according to life-stage, size and health-and-performance requirements. For more information visit www.eukanubasportingdog.com or www.eukanuba.com.

Founded in 1898, UKC® has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of Dogs That Do MoreTM, and their owners, by providing essential resources to help owners and breeders make informed decisions. The dog-human bond is celebrated through family-friendly programs highlighting the instincts and heritage of purebred and mixed-breed dogs alike at over 18,000 licensed events annually.

